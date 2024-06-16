Gators Battling In-State Rivals for Four-Star South Florida Safety
Locking down the in-state talent is one of the top priorities for the Gators. But it’s not always easy keeping the top recruits at home.
Their next battle in the 2025 cycle is getting Miami, FL., native and four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald to not only stay in the state but become part of the Gators program.
With Fitzgerald’s recruiting decision nearing, it’s shaping up to be a Florida-Florida State battle for the Columbus High School standout.
Fitzgerald mentioned after the visit with the Gators this weekend that Florida and FSU are near the top of his list among his top four. The other two schools in his top four are Miami and LSU.
The four-star safety explained the Gators are in his top two because of assistant coach Will Harris.
“It's great, I don't really trust that many people, but I got faith in coach Harris that he’ll get me to the next level,” Fitzgerald said when asked about what Harris’ NFL background means in his recruitment.
Additionally, one player within the Florida program is helping Harris recruit Fitzgerald – Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.
Fitzgerald name-dropped Marshall Jr. throughout his time with the media on Sunday, talking about their past, watching him play for the Gators and what he means to him.
“I look up to Jason Marshall,” Fitzgerald stated.
“I was five, six years old and I used to play against him in football. I used to get beat every day, but never gave up.”
Another big factor for this weekend was getting Fitzgerald’s family on campus.
He said that his family made the trip with him for the visit and that it was good seeing them meet the coaches for the first time.
While Fitzgerald will ultimately choose the best school for him, his family will undoubtedly play a role in his decision.
“They always tell me it's my decision, but I base it off of how far, how they like it. So, they loved Florida. So definitely think I’ll be back again,” Fitzgerald said.
If he gives his pledge to the Gators, Fitzgerald stated it will be because of “how they are developing the players, the coaching staff and they treat me like family.”
Fitzgerald added that he would like to make his decision around late July or early August before his season starts.
247Sports ranks Fitzgerald as the No. 213 overall prospect and the 19th-overall safety in the 2025 class. The Gators landing Fitzgerald forthe 2025 classwould give the program their third defensive prospect and first defensive back in the class.
Moreover, it would continue to show Billy Napier's prioritization of landing in-state recruits, as it would be the fourth player from the state of Florida to commit to the Gators.
Napier might not have the best record on the field, but landing in-state kids will likely be pivotal in his survival over the coming years.