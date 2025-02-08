Former Florida Gators Star Pete Alonso Bets on Himself with New Mets Contract
When former Florida Gators infielder Pete Alonso signed a short-term deal to rejoin the New York Mets, cynical eyes grew. How does a power hitter, in an era of seeing fewer and fewer big-time home run threats, settle for a relatively small deal of two years for $54 million?
$27-million per season doesn’t crack the top-20 of top contracts. For a four-time All-Star in his prime, coming off his fourth-straight 30+ home run season, it constitutes a discount.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz called this a big loss for agent Scott Boras.
But for Boras, one of the game’s more compelling characters, Alonso’s relatively paltry windfall is a rough look,” wrote Mintz. “The slugging first baseman ditched his old agency because he believed Boras was his best chance at a major payday.”
However, The Athletic’s Will Sammon outlined the mutually beneficial contract that makes both sides a winner during this negotiation.
“All context considered, there’s a reason for both sides to at least feel OK about how the New York Mets and Pete Alonso reached an agreement on a two-year, $54 million contract after a long stalemate,” wrote Sammon.
“The Mets get to stick Alonso’s power behind Juan Soto in their lineup after agreeing Wednesday night with the first baseman on a short-term contract that includes a player option for 2026, league sources said.”
For Pete's Sake
Alonso decided to bet on himself again, taking another bite of the free agency apple next winter, with insurance that he can take his player option if he has a down season. He originally turned down a seven-year, $158-million deal. But last season he posted his lowest home run total (34) and runs batted in (88) since the COVID-season of 2020.
All of the leverage swung towards the Mets. The team offered Alonso contracts that amounted to 66% of the original. Now, he needed to save face by signing a short deal that allows free agency, but places the onus on a player on the other side of 30.
Standstill
Mets' general manager David Stearns took the job with the knowledge of making the toughest decisions. Already a fan favorite, Alonso supporters stayed firmly in his camp. Yet the team did not waver. Instead, they signed outfielder Juan Soto to the most lucrative deal in baseball history. Stearns threw out feelers to Alonso and would not cave in.
Bottom Line
Alonso had 23 home runs with the Florida Gators. He more than doubled that number (53) his first season in the bigs with the Mets.
With a championship roster and sky-high expectations, Alonso will see his share of fastballs. He needs to excel in order to cash out. The four-time All Star turned 30 in December. As a result, his next contract could serve as his most lucrative and last true swing at landing an eye-popping nine-figure deal.