Former OL Maurkice Pouncey Among Eight UF Hall of Fame Class of 2025
The University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters on Wednesday announced that eight former Florida Gators, seven of which are considered "Gator Greats," are set to be inducted as the university's Athletics Hall of Fame.
These eight names take their place among the immortals in the school's prestigious history. Ranging from different athletic pursuits, these Gators will become an enduring memory of the school.
The school's seven "Gator Great" inductees are swimming's Theresa Anders, track and field's Charlotte Browning, lacrosse's Kitty Cullen, track and field's Marquis Dendy, softball's Lauren Haeger, gymnastics' Kytra Hunter and football's Maurkice Pouncey.
Football's Phill Pharr was included as a "Distinguished Letterwinner," which UF defines as "a letterwinner who has made major contributions to the University athletic program through personal time, effort, interest and through many years of continued service. Additionally, Distinguished Letterwinners must have distinguished themselves as exception in their chosen field or endeavor," after 44 years of service to Gators Boosters Inc.
Gators Illustrated breaks down the seven "Gator Greats" set to be inducted below.
Theresa Andrews, Swimming (1981-83)
One of the most decorated swimmers in school history, Andrews won 11 SEC titles in three individual disciplines (50, 100, and 200-meter backstroke) along with relays. Additionally, she won three NCAA titles in two relay events, snagging eighteen All-American nods in the process. Thanks to her leadership in the pool, Andrews led Florida to the 1982 women's championship. After, she competed in the 1984 Olympics, taking home two gold medals.
She is proof that Gators feel at home in the water.
Charlotte Browning, Track and Field (2008-10)
Distance running is an art form, and no one painted the road canvas like Browning did. Simply put, she won with consistency.
"A two-time NCAA Individual champion and three-time SEC Individual champion, Browning emerged as one of the top middle-distance and distance runners in the collegiate ranks by her senior season in 2010," the press release said. "In the 2010 campaign, she won both the indoor one-mile and outdoor 1500m NCAA titles. At the SEC Indoor Championships, she won both the one-mile and 3,000m crowns, earning 20 team points for the Gators en route to their first SEC Indoor teamchampionship since 2004."
Kitty Cullen, Lacrosse (2010-13)
In 2010, the university started playing lacrosse. Cullen became the centerpiece of the burgeoning team, scoring 261 points in 79 career games, good enough for seventh on the all-time list.
Marquis Dendy, Track & Field (2012-15)
After seven national championships in the horizontal leaps (triple jump, long jump) and six SEC crowns, the Delaware native enjoyed a long career in track and field. While injuries prevented him from competing in 2016, Dendy continues to excel in events around the globe.
Lauren Haeger, Softball (2012-15)
The greatest two-way player in Gators softball history, Haeger was the driving force behind Florida's 2015 national championship. With a blend of power at the plate and within the circle, she played with a dominance never seen before or since.
Kytra Hunter, Gymnastics (2012-15)
Words fail to paint the picture of an athlete gaining 25 separate All-American distinctions along with seven national championships and paint an accurate assessment of how great Hunter excelled in gymnastics, especially in the vault.
Maurkice Pouncey, Football (2007-09)
Reading his awards list looks like a who's who of awards. Outside of being a key member of Florida's 2009 national championship team, Pouncey racked up All-American and college awards like the Rimington Award. From there, he enjoyed a successful 11-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing home five All-Pro citations and nine Pro Bowl invites. Many regard him as one of the best centers of the 2010s.