Gators OL Knijeah Harris Looks Ready to Take Next Step
Florida Gators sophomore offensive lineman Knijeah Harris enters his second year in The Swamp. This year feels dramatically different because he will start more than one game, like he did last season. For Harris, year two needs to feature not just rapid improvement but a sustained approach.
Now that falls into several categories. Luckily for Harris, he possesses three years of eligibility. More importantly, his ceiling from a talent standpoint remains high. As a result, the team will allow him to learn on the job, flaws and all.
By doing so, Florida hopes to see the former four-star prospect smooth out the rough edges. If he takes well to the expanded role, Florida could enjoy a Harris / Jason Zandamela interior combo. Adding in another guard and a foundation to a solid offensive line could move the team in a far better direction than in previous years.
Between The Ears
For Harris, his classroom achievements transfer to the field. The sophomore guard made the SEC Honor Roll for the fall semester. Limited film shows not only understanding of blocking and technique, but an appreciation for playing through the whistle.
In his defense, Harris does not look overwhelmed. In fact, his calmness slows the game down for him, as he battles the defender. As a quick study, the Port St. Lucie, Fla. native will easily adjust to starter reps and film study. Of all of the aspects of the game of football, the mental approach seems like one that Harris will have the least trouble.
While that may be true...
Weight and See
At barely twenty years old, Harris possesses the energy and exuberance of players of his age. Where he will need to take extra care is weight control. When he arrived at The Swamp, he was listed at 335 pounds. Now, the UF website list him at a svelte 323.
Granted, 12 pounds may not seem like a massive amount but it helps. If you add in the humid September weather (and October, and November...) in Florida, combined with the fifty or so plays where Harris will fight 300-pound defensive tackles, in a battle of will, technique and power, 12 pounds matters.
The more weight attached to a larger frame will get heavier as the game goes on. Cardio, the bane of everyone's existence, from kids to SEC guards, will save Harris. Plus, Billy Napier loves to establish the run. Harris will need to keep that cardiovascular health right. Especially for an offense that loves punching defenses out with a hard-charging run game.