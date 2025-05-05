UF Zeroes in on Candidate in President Search
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The University of Florida has zeroed in on a single candidate in its search for president.
Michigan president Dr. Santa J. Ono has been unanimously recommended by the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee as the sole finalist to become UF's 14th president, the university announced Sunday. Ono would replace former president Ben Sasse, who resigned from the role in July of 2024. The role has since been held by former president Kent Fuchs on an interim basis.
“Few moments in higher education are as exciting as this one at the University of Florida,” Dr. Ono said in a press release. “No other public university combines UF’s momentum, its role as the flagship of one of the nation’s most important states, the extraordinary support from state leaders, and a shared vision across its entire community. These strengths make UF uniquely positioned not only to lead public higher education, but to stand among the most impactful institutions — public or private — in the world. I am honored and energized to be considered for this historic opportunity.”
Ono has been president at the University of Michigan since October of 2022 and was previously president at the University of British Columbia (2016-22) and the University of Cincinatti (2012-16).
Ono, who is best-known for his research with pioneering efforts on the immune system and eye disease, is "widely recognized for his ability to cultivate philanthropic partnerships and lead ambitious fundraising efforts," according to the release.
“Throughout an extensive and thorough process, we sought a leader who could match UF’s extraordinary momentum, understand its role as the flagship university of one of the most dynamic states in the country, and inspire our community to reach even greater heights," said Rahul Patel, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. "Dr. Ono’s proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice. We are confident he is the right person to build on UF’s strong foundation and help realize our bold vision for the future.”
Athletics-wise, Ono brings strong experience after tremendous investment in his time with the Wolverines, which won a national championship and two Big 10 titles in football with Ono in office.
He was also known for crowd surfing at sporting events during his time at Cincinatti and British Columbia and was regularly seen as an active supporter at sporting events at Michigan. Ono was also president at Michigan for an extensive locker room renovation as a result of a $7 million donation and had seen a record-breaking $5.3 billion renovation to Michigan Stadium be announced earlier this month.
"President Ono's departure marks a significant moment for Michigan Athletics," Rivals' Trevor McCue wrote. "During his tenure, he was a vocal supporter of the Wolverines, celebrating major milestones such as the football team's national championship and the hiring of men's basketball head coach Dusty May. His active engagement with the athletic department and presence at sporting events underscored his commitment to the university's sports programs."
Ono will be on campus Tuesday for a series of public forums with UF faculty, staff and students with selection by the university Board of Trustees and confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors to come at a later date. Ono is expected to receive both and take office sometime this summer.