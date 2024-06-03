Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway a Big Lure for Top-10 Receiver
Sometimes recruiting is more than just last season’s record. It can be academics, location or, in the case of the Florida Gators what you already have on campus.
For Florida, having the quarterbacks they do on their roster is a great recruiting pitch to have when trying to lure the top pass-catchers in the nation.
This was reiterated when West Broward High School four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore visited the Gators this past weekend to kick off his summer official visits.
“Development, academic support and a quarterback. They [UF] got a general, quarterback. Everybody else doesn’t have a quarterback,” Moore said when asked about what will go into his decision.
More specifically, they have DJ Lagway. Moore highlighted how awesome it was getting to spend time with the freshman quarterback and talk football together during his visit.
Continuing, it is easy to see why receivers coach Billy Gonzales is pressing for Moore. He is listed at 6-foot-3.5, 205-pounds, which are measurables that Gonzales likes in his receivers. On3 ranks him as the nation's No. 9 wide receiver.
And this goes both ways as Moore loves the receivers Gonzales has produced and believes he can get him to the next level.
“That's just going give me more confidence to be able to get me to the next level in my development. We went to the film room, watched film on me and he coached me up. I picked up on it easily. I can see him coaching me in the future,” Moore stated.
So, what is up next on the docket for Moore?
“Next week I have Miami, then it’s Florida State and then Georgia,” Moore said.
“It is just these four schools for right now. Just taking them day by day.”
Moore doesn’t have a specific day in mind when it comes to deciding where he will play in college but highlighted that it would come after his official visits.
However, there is no standout among his top schools.
“I like to keep people thinking. People don’t really know what my options are right now. So, yeah, I love Florida. I love every school, taking it day by day,” Moore said.
If they land Moore, Lagway has yet to throw an official pass for the Gators, but you could chalk up an assist on this one.