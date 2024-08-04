Florida Gators Receiver Eugene Wilson III Poised for Breakout Season
Eugene Wilson III electrified crowds in The Swamp in 2023, grabbing 61 passes, six of them for touchdowns. Now, in his sophomore season, the Florida Gators wide receiver spoke on a myriad of topics.
Coach's Viewpoint.
Billy Napier holds Wilson's playmaking ability in high esteem. Napier sees something in Wilson that can change not only the course of a game, but a season.
“I most definitely don’t disagree with him. But at the same time it’s a team game and being able to give our team the best chances to win and drop down and get in the box as many times as the game as you can to give our team the best chance to win,” Wilson said at media availability this week.
While Florida doesn't lack for talent, Wilson is still the first name that jumps to mind. Florida envisions Wilson as a versatile type of athlete that will win with the ball in his hands. Regardless of whether lined up outside, the slot or backfield, he makes opponents account for him each and every down.
Wilson's shiftiness and ability to explode through cuts will lead to bigger gains and could see him score double-digit touchdowns, some on the ground, provided that Florida gives him touches out of the backfield as well.
Imagine the backfield of DJ Lagway and Wilson in the red zone. Who should the defense attempt to key on? Whoever they single in will more than likely lose their defender, leading to chunk yardage and probably a touchdown.
Honesty
Wilson, if nothing else, provided an extremely honest take during his freshman campaign. That type of candor does not go unappreciated.
“I’d say I was just out there running around, just following instructions but now just finding my role.” Wilson hopped on the field with direction but needing to find his path.
When asked about how defenses will approach him in 2023.
“Yeah, I feel like defenses are just going to watch the tape and at the end of the day they’re going to have to make their adjustments and feel the way they’re going to have to feel watching our film,” Wilson said.
With veterans around him and a coach that believes fully in his contribution to the team. Eugene Wilson will find his expanded role in the Gators offense. He will not only provide a spark in the passing game, but those jet sweeps and quick touches will give the defenses something to think about whenever he nears the line of scrimmage.