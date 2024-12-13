Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Basketball Preview
In order to keep the early-season momentum flowing, the No. 9 Florida Gators men's basketball team makes a special stop in Atlanta. In the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament, the Gators battle the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Arena.
While the Gators look like the clear favorite in this matchup, you cannot underestimate any opponent. Especially one coached by Bobby Hurley, one of the most astute basketball minds in the sport.
As a result, this game boils down to matchups and talent, some achieving, others going above and beyond.
Sun Devil Identity
First and foremost, the Sun Devils operate as a reflection of their coach. Hurley, a former All-American point guard at Duke during their first championship run, prefers strong guard play. Four guards will see over 25 minutes of court time on average during their games.
As a result, preferring small ball helps the Sun Devils with ball movement and utilizing speed to create shot opportunities against larger teams. Yet defensively, Arizona State relies on a rim protector in freshman Jayden Quaintance, who sends back 3.6 shots per game, which leads the Big 12 Conference. Additionally, only seven players see heavy rotation.
As a result of logging heavy minutes, if foul trouble arises, which could be a danger when playing an attacking Florida, that changes the dynamics of their approach.
The Scorer
The entire Sun Devil offense runs through freshman Joson Sanon. The Fall River, Mass. native excels at scoring. Despite only starting three games, Soson leads the team in points-per-game (15.9) and three-point field goal percentage (.543).
Not truly a volume shooter, Sonon's efficiency keeps the ball flowing through the hands of his teammates. Florida guard Will Richard should cover Sanon and should give him fits. Exploiting him defensively will also take away his offensive prowess. By taking him out of his comfort zone defensively, Sonon expends energy usually reserved for the offensive end of the court.
Overview
While Arizona State is more than just one player, the team flows through Sanon. If he gets rolling, Florida could suffer through a long day. However, just on the number of athletes alone, the Gators could turn this game into a shootout, which doesn't suit Arizona State.
Not that they want to take the air out of the ball, but ASU cannot stay stride for stride with the Gators. UF will bring quite the advantage in the areas of size, speed, and general playmaking ability.
If the Gators stifle Sanon, the game settles into an easy afternoon.
The Florida Gators and Arizona State Sun Devils are scheduled to tip off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. at 3:30 on Saturday and televised on the SEC Network.