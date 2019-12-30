2019 Orange Bowl: Gameday Info, Odds, Streams, and Stories

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla -- Today marks the end of the No. 9 Florida Gators' (10-2) successful 2019 season, with a New Year's Six Bowl game matchup against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (9-4).

Both teams have been preparing for the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami for almost a week now, pairing practices and meetings with fun at the beach with family and trips to Dave & Busters. However, both teams are focused and ready to end their seasons on a high note tonight in Miami Gardens.

Below is all of the information you need to know ahead of kickoff, including where you can watch and stream the game if you don't have a ticket. Our biggest stories of Orange Bowl week are included as well.

GAME INFO

Time and location: Monday, December 30th at 8 P.M., from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Series history: Florida and Virginia have played once in each school's history. The Gators beat the Cavaliers by a score of 55-10 in 1959, at Florida Field in Gainesville.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Odds: Florida (-14.5), O/U: 55, according to OddsShark

IMPORTANT STORIES:

