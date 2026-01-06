ACC Playoff Contender Getting Shot to Lure Former Gators QB DJ Lagway

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is making a tour out of his exploration of ACC schools. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, he will head to Virginia for a visit upon his completion of visiting rival Florida State.

Following his visit to Charlottesville, Lagway intends to take some more visits. The transfer portal is open until Jan. 16.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will head to Virginia on a visit this evening after his Florida State visit wraps up. Lagway intends to take a handful more visits. pic.twitter.com/LNMmn4tQwR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Virginia is coming off arguably its best season to date. They finished ranked 21st in the country and won 11 games for the first time in program history. It was their first double-digit win season since 1989. Part of this historic season was their first-ever 5-0 start.

The Cavaliers were in contention for the College Football Playoff until they took some key losses late in the season. First, they lost 16-9 to Wake Forrest on Nov. 9, and then they dropped the ACC Championship Game in overtime to Duke. Had they won that game, there is a solid chance they would have made the playoff.

Lagway has a chance to jump to an immediate contender. It just comes down to whether he sees it as a fit for himself and his future. They'll also have to make a stronger pitch than the one Gus Malzahn made at Florida State.

Lagway was reportedly on "cloud nine" after his trip to Tallahassee. Part of the strong pitch was a comparison by Malzahn of him to Cam Newton. For what it's worth, Virginia beat Florida State last season, which can be part of their pitch to him.

The Gators originally recruited Lagway as a five-star talent and as one of the top high school prospects in the country in his class. He began his freshman campaign in 2024 as the backup to Graham Mertz, but he emerged as the starter after Mertz suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Florida went 6-1 with Lagway as the starter, bringing high expectations for 2025. However, they never came to fruition. He battled inconsistencies and arguably his health all season. He threw for a career high 63.2% completion rate, but he was only able to muster 2,264 passing yards plus 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Originally, Lagway reportedly planned to stay. However, after discussing his future with new head coach Jon Sumrall, those plans changed. He now looks to get a fresh start elsewhere and turn his career around. Given his potential, it's not hard to imagine why he's having suitors.

