90 Days Until Kickoff: Best Florida Gators to wear No.90
With the 2025 college football season slowly approaching, Gators Illustrated will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators’ orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 90 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No.90.
Jonathan Bullard (1986 to 1990)
Nearly 40 years after Richardson was wreaking havoc in opposing backfields as a Gator, his legacy as one of the program’s all-time great pass-rushers still stands.
The Atlanta, Georgia native was a two-time All-SEC selection during his time at Florida, even setting a program single-season sack record in 1989 (12.5). During his final season at Florida, Richardson was voted as a team captain and later earned First-Team All-American honors. By the time his career in Gainesville was over, he ranked second in career sacks (26.5), sitting right behind Alonzo Johnson (27).
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the first round (15th pick overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft. Richardson spent two seasons in the NFL, appearing in 16 games.
Jonathan Bullard (2012 to 2016)
As a true freshman starter, Bullard made his presence felt the moment he arrived in Gainesville. During his first season at Florida, the former five-star was named to the First Team Freshman All-SEC team while totaling 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
He only continued to improve, leading the team in tackles-for-loss (17.5, most since 1999) and tying for the team lead in sacks (6.5) during his final season while being named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.
The North Carolina native left Gainesville a year later to declare for the 2016 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chicago bears in the third round (72nd pick overall). Bullard has played nine seasons in the NFL, most recently starting all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Throughout his career, he has totaled 221 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 28 tackles-for-loss.