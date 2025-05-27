95 Days Until Kickoff: Who is the Best Florida Gator to wear No. 95?
With the 2025-2026 college football season slowly approaching, Florida Gators on SI will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators' orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 95 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No.95.
Ray McDonald Jr. (2003-2007)
By far the best Gator to ever wear the number, McDonald Jr. arrived at Florida with a legacy to live up to, following in the footsteps of his father, former Gators star receiver Ray McDonald Sr.
He did just that, making an immediate impact as a FWAA Freshman All-American while totaling 54 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and four sacks during the 2003-2004 season.
The 6-foot-3 and 290 pound defensive lineman left Gainesville with a bang, earning All-SEC honors during the 2006-2007 season while anchoring the Gators defensive line en route to a BCS National Championship.
Mcdonald Jr was eventually selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round, with the 97th overall pick. He played eight seasons in the NFL, appearing in Super Bowl XLVII, where he recorded a sack and three tackles. Over his career, he totaled 213 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks.
Torrey Davis (2007-2009)
Shortly after McDonald left for the NFL, in came Torrey Davis, a five-star prospect who was considered to be the best player in the state of Florida by Rivals.
Although his time at Florida was relatively brief, he managed to make his mark when it mattered the most. He made two goal-line tackles in the 2009 National Championship Game, including a key fourth-and-one stop late in the first half.
Davis left the program after Florida’s National Championship win over Oklahoma, ultimately ending up at Jacksonville State. He also spent some time at the professional level, briefly playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before bouncing around the Canadian Football League (Hamilton Tiger Cats, Edmonton Eskimos and Calgary Stampeders).
Jamari Lyons (2022-Present)
Although a season-ending ankle injury kept Lyons off the field last season, he flashed some potential in his redshirt freshman season.
In 2023, Lyons played in 12 games, making one start. The former four-star recruit finished the season with 20 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.
When asked about Lyons returning to the practice field this spring, Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman offered encouraging praise for the redshirt junior.
“He's one of those impactful guys, just his presence amongst the group, having them there and working and the guys seeing him work, he has that type of impact on other guys, on his teammates,” Chatman said.