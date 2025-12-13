Gators Targeting SEC Assistant for Role on Defensive Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A day after reportedly adding former UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris to the staff, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is close to adding another defensive backs coach to the staff in former Kentucky co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Collins.

If hired, Collins, who spent the last five season with the Wildcats, would coach the safeties, while Harris, who was close to taking a job at Florida State, would coach the corners.

The expected hiring was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Brandon Marcello.

Florida is set to hire Chris Collins as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @bmarcello and me for @CBSSports.



While on staff at Kentucky for the last five seasons, including one with Sumrall as Kentucky's defensive coordinator (2021), Collins was also the co-defensive coordinator with Brad White, Sumrall's first hiring with the Gators, for the last two seasons.

Collins also has experience coaching at Georgia State as the assistant safeties coach (2017-20) and as the recruiting coordinator (2019-20), assistant linebackers coach (2016) and defensive assistant (2011-12) as Western Carolina and as a graduate assistant at Appalachian State (2015).

Collins is best-know for developing and mentoring for Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston, who was the program's first defensive back to be selected in the First Round of the NFL Draft after being taken 30th overall to Buffalo in 2025.

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

Collins is expected to be fourth non-coordinator hire and sixth overall coaching hire for Sumrall.

Defensively, the Gators have tabbed White as the defensive coordinator with outside hires Collins (safeties) and Harris (corners). Sumrall also retained Gerald Chatman as the defensive line coach.

Offensively, Sumrall has named Georgia Tech's Buster Faulkner as the offensive coordinator while hiring Penn State's and UF alum Phil Trautwein as the offensive line coach. The Gators have also targeted former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix for a coaching spot, but he is also reportedly considering opportunities at both Alabama and Ole Miss.

As far as former head coach Billy Napier's staff is concerned, the bulk will not be retained with a group already finding new homes.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and corners coach Deron Wilson are expected to coach at Kentucky, while running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been named the running backs coach at Texas.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Robert Bala will join Napier at James Madison as the defensive coordinator, while offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway is expected to be the offensive coordinator at Tulane.

Additionally, special teams coordinator Joe Houston has joined Lane Kiffin's staff at LSU.

Coaches who will not be retained but have not found new homes include offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster, receivers coach Billy Gonzales, quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara and safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri. Strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles and edge rushers coach Mike Peterson have not had future plans reported.

After being introduced as the next head coach last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

