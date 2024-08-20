A Lot on the Line Gators vs. Hurricanes Week 1
Winner survives to see another day, the loser feels a mountain of pressure thrust onto him moving forward.
This is the scenario for Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. With the duo struggling over the past two years as the head man and their respective fanbases itching for success, whoever is the loser of their Week One matchup in Gainesville will feel the weight of the world on their shoulders as the season progresses.
And with the recent lack of success to this point in their tenure, one or the other could find himself without a job in the middle of, or at the end of, the year if this game does not go in their favor.
Additionally, BetOnline released their odds for the first coach to be fired this season and these two names are near the top of the list to start the year.
According to BetOnline’s odds, Napier sits at the top with 4/1 odds to be the first coach fired in 2024. Cristobal isn’t too far behind him either. The Hurricanes head coach is sat in third with 6/1 odds to be the first.
Unfortunately for Gator fans and Napier himself, he isn’t the favorite in this contest. Miami is currently a -2.5 point favorite despite being the away team.
However, for the Gators, it shouldn’t worry them too much. Yes, they have a home field advantage that will certainly play into the game, but there is also a specific stat that followed the Hurricanes from a season ago. In half of their losses (6) in 2023, they were the favorite according to ESPN Bet.
So, while Miami is in the pole position according to ESPN Bet, this game is wide open and for the taking for either team.
Napier and Cristobal are firmly on the hotseat heading into their matchup on August 31st. The winner will earn a respite, even if brief, while the loser will go from hot to Florida summer in August hot.