A Shakeup the Florida Gators Need ahead of LSU

The Florida Gators defense has made great strides over the course of the 2024 season, but there's more to be done.

Florida Gators defensive linemen Tyreak Sapp and LJ McCray celebrate a play
Florida Gators defensive linemen Tyreak Sapp and LJ McCray celebrate a play
The Florida Gators can almost taste the bowl invite. Yet, with twelve quarters of football remaining in the season, the team needs to rapidly improve their pass rush. While detractors look up the fact that their 20 sacks sit in a three-way tie at 11th in the SEC, the problem goes deeper than that. 

Florida tends to send the house at times, employing defensive backs into the fray, just to generate even a scintilla of pressure. Teams know what's coming and show absolutely-zero fear. The lack of quality pass rushing up front continues to hound the Gators. With a bowl berth on the line, they need to change what doesn't seem to work.

Shuffle The Lineup

By now, everyone knows and understands what Tyreak Sapp brings to the table, but what about the players behind him? With far fewer snaps, LJ McCray flashed upside. Why not deploy him into a defense that plays a team that does not have too much film, since he does not see the field often? 

At 6 foot 6 inches and 265 pounds, McCray possesses the arm length and strength to win on the outside, keeping clean and collapsing one side of the line. With so many athletes in the front seven, not using all of them, especially the youngest ones, does not help. Florida needs to wins now and a passive approach to pass rushing isn't working. 

Versatility and Aggression

Using an even front as a base does not hurt anyone. In fact, you can game the line of scrimmage. By using stunts and loops, offenses will struggle to quickly adjust, not knowing where the pressure begins. Zone blitzes, overloading a side, delayed blitzes all could bring a positive end result. 

Basically, Florida cannot operate with the thought that if the rush doesn't get home, the secondary gets toasted. In actuality, the secondary, to this point, performed well against the majority of their opponents. Can't count Texas as the Longhorns slice defenses with relative ease. Florida needs to let the athletes on the team play athletically. Turn them loose upfield and see what they generate.

Overview

The University of Florida navigated a brutal schedule with heart and a belief. Now, the pass rush needs to join the party. The Gators need to win two of their final three games. That includes a win versus either LSU or Ole Miss.

As only a 3.5-pount underdog to LSU, that doesn't look like an impossible task. The Tigers and Rebels both love to throw the ball. As a result, a competent and consistent pass rush could shift the narrative.

