Why Auburn Game is Not a 'Revenge Game' for Gators After 2025 USF Loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have not played Auburn since 2019. The teams have not played each other in Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2011. But Saturday's SEC opener may as well be a rematch from last year.

Fresh off a 55-0 win over LIU and early into a promising 2025 season, the Gators saw their season derailed by USF, led by head coach Alex Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown. It was the first of eight losses for Florida that year and the first of four for head coach Billy Napier before his firing a month later.

A little over a year since the Bulls' win, Golesh and Brown are now at Auburn and set to host the Gators. While the taste of a loss in the Swamp may be bitter, first-year head coach Jon Sumrall made it clear that this weekend is not a "revenge game" for the returning players on Florida's roster.

"I mean, it's like Florida's players playing against Auburn's players," Sumrall said on Monday. "There's no talk this week of any other teams than those two teams."

That does not mean that Florida is not using last year's loss to prepare for Saturday's game considering the number of USF players and personnel on this year's Tigers team. After his hiring on Nov. 30, Golesh brought with him five USF assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon. In addition to Brown, 12 former Bulls transferred to Auburn.

So while this game won't be a "revenge game," there will be familiarity.

"That game doesn't matter to this game now, but it definitely gives us the experience," linebacker Myles Graham said. "We know what to expect more. It's the same kind of system, so we know what to expect going into it."

There is also plenty to learn from.

Byrum Brown led USF to an upset over Florida last season, derailing a promising 2025 season for the Gators in Week Two. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown, who has thrown for 485 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions this season, threw for 263 yards and a touchdown in the 18-16 win. A 66-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton, one of the 13 USF transplants on Auburn's roster, was the Bulls' lone touchdown but was enough to take a win back to Tampa.

Brown also added a team-high 66 yards on the ground. He currently has 115 rushing yards and one touchdown entering Saturday's game.

"He got a lot of leaky yardage when he was running, made some big throws," Graham said. "So the importance of keeping him in the pocket. Yeah, that's big time."

Cornerback Dijon Johnson, who was in coverage during Singleton's touchdown, said they have watched some of the tape from last year's loss to learn from their mistakes but echoed Sumrall's message on not focusing on last year's result.

"I feel like it's a new year, new personnel, and we're just ready for the opportunity to go face these guys," he added.

Sumrall is also no stranger to Brown and Golesh. In 2024, Sumrall's Tulane squad beat the Bulls, 45-10. In the near-two years since they first met, Sumrall is seeing a much "more polished" version of Brown.

"I think he sees the field a little bit better and cleaner; that comes with the experience," Sumrall said. "... I think he's a good player. He's got arm talent to make throws all over the field. He's a big guy in stature. He's a physical guy, and I think he's just playing with confidence because he's got a lot of time in this system."

Florida linebacker Myles Graham leads the Gators in tackles (16). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Brad White is no stranger to Golesh. During his previous stint as Kentucky's defensive coordinator, he faced a Golesh-led Tennessee offense twice while the latter was the Volunteers' offensive coordinator. Sumrall was his co-defensive coordinator when they first matched up in 2021.

Both of those games ended with Tennessee scoring over 40 points and taking home a win.

When asked about the players potentially look at this week as a revenge game, White echoed Sumrall's sentiment.

"We talk about just wiping. Every week we wipe," he said on Tuesday. "We don't even think about last week or the week before. Do we learn from history? Absolutely, but we don't dwell on it. So I know our guys are just fired up because it's the first conference game and it gets real."

It is also the first test for White and his defense. After giving up 21 points to FAU, the Gators responded with just three poitns allowed against Campbell. However, lack of finished plays in the backfield and slow starts have caused Sumrall to challenge the unit heading into this week.

Facing a familiar Auburn offense could be the key to unlock the defense's potential.

"I just feel like if we do what we need to do, the sky is the limit for us," Johnson said.

Enjoy our content? Make Florida Gators on SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com