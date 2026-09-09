Olive the Film: Takeaways After Rewatching Florida’s Week One Win Over FAU

After an exciting Saturday night for Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators to start the 2026 season, the dust has settled in Gainesville, the tailgaters have returned home, and Florida’s staff has already reviewed the tape as they move on to preparing for their next opponent: the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Between 1,000 total yards of offense, 157 total plays and four turnovers, there was plenty to break down from the first game of the Sumrall era. After watching the game for a second time, below are a few of Florida Gators on SI's most prominent takeaways from the season’s start.

Philo Corrects Some Misconceptions

Aaron Philo accounted for four touchdowns in his first start with the Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

With just 183 total snaps played heading into his junior season, Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo arrived in Gainesville as a huge unknown as Florida looked for their answer at quarterback following DJ Lagway's exit.

Gator Nation's unfamiliarity with Philo as he competed for the starting job against returning Gator Tramell Jones Jr. this offseason led to a wide range of opinions — and many misconceptions — about the Georgia native.

On Saturday, Philo corrected many of those, passing for an impressive 275 yards and recording four total touchdowns in just his second career start.

Aaron Philo in his first career start as the Florida #Gators QB:



🐊16/21 | 295 total yards | 4 TDs. 223.8 RTG.



🐊90.4 PFF grade. 4 big time throws.



🐊A debut win and a very strong performance⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JwY3xhSvER — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 6, 2026

Regardless of the level of competition, Philo put multiple high-level throws on tape, with PFF attributing to him the second-highest big-time throw rate of any FBS quarterback on the week in addition to his impressive 90.4 grade.

The performance certainly erased any idea that the gunslinger lacked a high ceiling under center for the Gators, while Philo showcased an aggressive approach that many did not expect from a player some considered the ‘safer’ option this fall.

Vernell Brown III Makes WR1 Statement

Vernell Brown III led Florida with 117 yards receiving against FAU. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner felt like a perfect fit for a program in need of a revamped offense this offseason, but more than anything, it felt like a perfect fit for star second-year wide receiver Vernell Brown III’s skillset.

In their first game paired together, Brown III exploded, catching six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 yards on one carry as well. The elusive wideout made plays all over the field and was open consistently on film all night while splitting time between the slot and on the outside.

Buster Faulkner deployed Vernell Brown III a ton of different ways on Saturday:



🐊6 REC. 1 Carry. | 131 total yards |1 TD



🐊16 snaps in the slot. | 9 out wide.



Brown made a statement for the #Gators wide receiver one spot in week one.



Every touch⬇️: pic.twitter.com/icGU0sz1N9 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 8, 2026

Despite a deep and talented receiver room, the performance felt like a statement from Brown III as the alpha of the group. With Eric Singleton III now banged up, expect an even greater reliance on the exciting playmaker in the next couple of weeks.

CB Dijon Johnson Pushes to Earn Back Starting Job

Dijon Johnson had one of Florida's two interceptions against FAU. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

On paper, Dijon Johnson seemed like the veteran defensive back who would fill Florida’s top cornerback spot after Devin Moore's departure to the NFL. Instead, the fourth-year was not listed as a starter after an outstanding spring and fall by sophomore Ben Hanks III.

While Hanks III flashed at times on the night, Johnson’s veteran presence seemingly helped him make a push for his starting spot back in his 50 snaps, allowing zero receptions on two targets and coming away with a tipped interception in the second quarter.

I thought Senior DB Dijon Johnson brought a much needed veteran presence to a young #Gators defense adjusting to a new scheme on Saturday.



After battling injury this offseason, Johnson looked healthy and ready to make a push for a starting job: pic.twitter.com/lpQ91Uoq79 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 9, 2026

Johnson’s experience and saviness showed up on film for a rather young defense adjusting to a new scheme, possibly helping him make a starting decision more difficult between Hanks, Cormani McClain and the Tampa native.

DL Jeramiah McCloud Continues to Flash

Jeramiah McCloud was one of Florida's better rushers against the Owls. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The Gators' defensive line was underwhelming as a whole against the Owls. However, sophomore Jeramiah McCloud continued to flash as he had plenty during camp heading into the year.

Looking to replace the impact of Caleb Banks, McCloud feels like the only defender in the unit with the traits to reach such a ceiling, while his motor was on full display Saturday on his way to eight tackles, the second most amongst Gators defenders.

Despite an underwhelming night for the #Gators interior DL in week one, I thought Jeramiah McCloud was extremely disruptive



🐊8 total tackles, 2nd most on the team.



🐊71.1 PFF grade, Best amongst his positional unit.



Continues to flash breakout potential in year 2: pic.twitter.com/nOVD1SKaYb — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 7, 2026

The second-year lineman was disruptive and extremely active throughout the night, continuing his trend towards a potential breakout.