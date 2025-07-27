Banks Regarded as a Top DL Prospect for 2026 NFL Draft
The Florida Gators enter 2025 with considerable hype for next year’s NFL Draft with multiple potential first-round picks on this year’s roster. In this case, a player from a non-glamour position caught the eyes of one scout in regard to the 2026 NFL Draft in defensive lineman Caleb Banks.
In all honesty, Banks does fit the profile of a freakish athletic talent. As a result, he cuts a rather stark figure on the field. Standing six-foot-six and weighing 334 pounds, his sheer mass and strength jump off the page. He closes gaps and smothers the run game on his way to the quarterback.
One observer, Dane Brugler from The Athletic, applauds the UF tackle.
"That size is a strong selling point, but I was even more impressed with Banks’ dogged effort and ability to create force," Brugler wrote. "Straight out of the Chris Jones playbook, Banks uses his length to create movement, and his effort from the backside is outstanding."
Brugler ranked Banks as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft.
You don’t see 6-foot-6, 334-pound defensive tackles that can move blocks with force or can beat them with good feet for his size. Now, do not get the idea that Florida or whatever NFL team that drafts him will use him as a two-down nose tackle, shuttled to the sidelines on rushing downs.
Instead, Banks, as he has in his two going on three seasons at Florida, could serve in a four-man front as a defensive tackle or in a three-man lineup as a five-technique, which underscores his versatility.
Florida’s defense will rely heavily upon Banks to create havoc. With his size, he can either take on blockers or straight-up defeat them. As Florida looks to build upon its late-season turnaround from a year ago, he will be relied upon as one of the leaders of the entire defense.
That opportunity to be a leader paired with multiple personal accolades were the main reason he elected to return to Florida for his senior season.
"I wanted to come back and play with my guys and be the first male in my family to graduate, first generation to graduate," he said at SEC Media Day two weeks ago. "I felt it was very important. And to come back to get a national championship and of course have a higher draft stock for the NFL in the future."
The Gators ranked tied for 75th nationally in total defense, allowing 376.9 yards a game. This is where Banks needs to look at the pass rushers and other defensive linemen, which will be a mostly new rotation after seeing three seniors and multiple transfers depart from the program, to match his play.
Banks is also looking in the mirror and wants to improve his own game.
"My run game. I think my run game will be the biggest thing for me this year. My pass rush. Honestly, everything. My pad level, I think I can improve in everything," he said at SEC Media Day. "There's always room for improvement. Just got to keep going."
With a strong season, Banks improves his draft stock. Similarly, the Gators could exceed last year’s win total, giving them a boost heading into 2026.