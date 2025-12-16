Gators DL Caleb Banks Pens Goodbye to Program

After spending the past three seasons as a key force on the Florida Gators’ defensive line, Caleb Banks took to Instagram to thank his former teammates and coaches as he prepares to enter the NFL Draft.

“Thank you to Coach Spencer, Coach Chatman and Coach Napier for the development and faith in me throughout my time in Gainesville,” Banks said in part . “I will always cherish my time in The Swamp.”

After originally contemplating entering the NFL Draft, Banks returned for his final season of eligiblity with high expectations. Outlets like ESPN and CBS Sports slotted him as a first-round pick in early mock drafts, with Banks even landing as high as No. 4 on CBS’s.

However, the season didn’t go as expected, with the Louisville transfer playing in just three games and logging 90 snaps while struggling with a foot injury that he suffered during fall camp. He was able to finish the season on a strong note, starting in the final two games of the season.

During Florida’s 40-21 win over Florida State in the final game of the season, Banks finished with three tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a fumble recovery.

When asked about his decision to return to the field to close out the season, Banks told Florida Gators on SI that it was never really a question.

“It feels great finishing with my brothers. That was the most important thing. We'll never get this back,” Banks said. “Probably the easiest decision I've ever had to make.”

Through three seasons at Florida, the 6-foot-6 and 330 pound defensive tackle totaled 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The best game of his Gators’ career came during Florida’s upset win over No.9 Ole Miss during the 2024 season, when he generated seven pressures while finishing with 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, four tackles and a pass break-up.

He spent two seasons at Louisville before transferring to Florida, where he appeared in six games, totaling a sack and two tackles.

Although his senior season may not have gone how he had hoped, ESPN’s Field Yates still slots Banks as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, landing at No.26 to the San Francisco 49ers.

“He has a huge frame, with over 35-inch arms, and generates major shock at the point of attack,” Yates said. “Banks is the type of player who could help the 49ers put teams into less-favorable passing situations.”

