Baugh Named to Hornung Award Preseason Watch List
Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday. This award, first given out in 2010, is given to the most versatile player in college football.
No Gator has ever won the award.
Baugh is coming off an impressive freshman season, where he rushed the ball 133 times for 673 yards and seven touchdowns. He also showed slight versatility as a receiving threat on offense, hauling in four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.
The sophomore was the kick returner for the Gators in 2024, too, returning 11 kickoffs for 237 total yards, averaging 21.5 yards per return.
All of this earned him a spot on the 2024 Freshman All-SEC team alongside linebacker Myles Graham, offensive lineman Bryce Lovett and long snapper Gannon Burt.
He is now expected to be the featured tailback for the Gators on offense, with the departure of Montrell Johnson Jr. He also has shown improvements this offseason, according to Florida’s Director of Football Strength & Conditioning, Tyler Miles.
“Jadan Baugh had an incredible summer. He broke the team records,” Miles said. “He’s pound for pound he’s the strongest guy on the team – not only on the team but since we started tracking that, pound for pound the strongest guy that we’ve ever had.”
Florida will boast a strong offensive line next season, which should make Baugh’s life very easy when the ball gets to him. He should also see the ball much more now that he is the expected No. 1 in that room. They do rotate at that position a decent bit, but with more attempts potentially, he could push for a 1,000-yard season for the Gators in 2025.