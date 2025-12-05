Retaining Jadan Baugh a Key Priority at the Start of the Sumrall Era

As the Florida Gators prioritize retention of talent already within the program with new head coach Jon Sumrall now at the helm alongside new general manager Dave Caldwell, transcendent running back Jadan Baugh is a clear emphasis for the staff.

“I’m very aware,” Caldwell said on Monday when asked about the young rusher and the importance of retaining him. “(It’s) very important, yeah. Jadan’s a really good player.”

Baugh, who will be heading into his true junior season in 2026, has consistently proven to be one of the best players on any football field he has stepped on in his time in Gainesville, impressing despite the many inabilities of the Gators' offense in such time.

In a 2025 season to forget for Florida, the Gators' running back had one to remember, becoming the first Gator to rush for over 1,000 yards since Kelvin Taylor in 2015, topped with a historic 266-yard performance against rival FSU in the season finale.

“I watched that game Saturday before I went and played Saturday, and I'm like, hey, can I give the ball to No. 13 ten more times?” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “If an offensive coordinator doesn't know what to do, that's a pretty good choice.”

Retaining Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh is a priority for new head coach Jon Sumrall. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

After two seasons with the Gators, Baugh is on pace to become one of the greats at the position in Orange and Blue, currently sitting at 25th all-time in rushing yards for Florida, despite being early on in his career. While just 1,233 yards from landing in the top five, his future in Gainesville remains uncertain.

“I'm never focused on future things. I'm always focused on the moment,” Baugh said when asked about his future with Florida following the win over FSU. “Life is short. Focusing on the moment, just enjoying everything that's in front of me, I feel like that's the way to go.”

Notably, the star was not among a list of teammates to attend Sumrall’s introductory conference, a list including offensive pieces DJ Lagway, Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III and others. Regardless, the new Gators coach sent a message to all current Gators, in the room or out.

“We're going to run a player-driven program. My job as the head football coach here is to serve and to develop the players. It's not to be served, it's to serve,” Sumrall said. “Roster building, It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team. We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have.”

Current UF players, including DJ Lagway, Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III and Myles Graham, were in attendance for Jon Sumrall's first press conference. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The vision for Florida under Sumrall will continue to become clearer in the next few weeks, with the recent hiring of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner being Sumrall's first offensive coaching hire.

In the retention efforts for Baugh specifically, Faulkner will be easy to sell, having led one of the top rushing attacks in the country at his last stop at Georgia Tech, with 203.8 yards per game in 2023 (first in ACC, 12th nationally), 187 yards per game in 2024 and 203 yards per game in 2025 (19th nationally).

It is also worth noting that Baugh had Georgia Tech in his top six schools during his recruitment while Faulkner was at the program, even attending their junior day just a month after the coordinator was hired with the Yellow Jackets.

“On offense, when I think of Florida football, I think of aggressive, I think of explosive, I think about mixing tempos, using it to your advantage, and dictating the game to the opponent,” Sumrall said on his vision for Florida’s attack. “We'll get elite skill players here. We've got some already; we've got to keep them. Our O-line has to play with a demeanor that's nasty and that is a force to be reckoned with, and that'll happen.”

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall was introduced on Monday. | UAA Communications

With the transfer portal opening Jan. 2, Florida will have until then to work on keeping the talent in Gainesville committed to the patch. Undoubtedly, Baugh will continue to be one of the top priorities.

“It's starting already, starting already. There's a couple players I met today through the cafeteria or in the hallway.” Caldwell said about roster retention efforts. “But it's starting already, and Coach has reached out to some of the players, and we're going to continue to do that."

