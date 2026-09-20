AUBURN, Ala. — Give Jon Sumrall an early signature win, and give Jadan Baugh another strong argument for his case for a Heisman Trophy.

Behind Baugh's 162 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yard scamper on fourth-and-one early in the fourth quarter, the Florida Gators left Jordan-Hare Stadium victorious with a 44-39 win over Auburn. Baugh has now recorded four straight 100-yard, multi-touchdown games and is up to 458 yards and eight scores this season.

JADAN BAUGH RB1



Turned on the burners for TD no. 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Z8NW48R3i — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 20, 2026

Florida opened the scoring with a three-yard rush by Baugh set up by a Cormani McClain interception before a 20-yard rush by Duke Clark gave the Gators a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. A 33-yard rush from Baugh early in the third quarter gave the Gators a 27-17 lead.

Florida out-gained Auburn, 243-102, on the ground in the win.

Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Philo competed 15 of his 22 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. A 20-yard touchdown to Dallas Wilson capped off a 17-point third quarter for the Gators.

Florida kicker Patrick Durkin hit field goals from 26 yards and 28 yards in the second quarter to keep the Gators ahead. He added a 40-yard make late in the fourth quarter to give the Gators a 44-32 lead.

While Auburn's offense sputtered early, the Tigers found success through the air behind the arm of quarterback Byrum Brown. The USF transfer finished with 271 yards passing, with touchdown passes to Keshaun Singleton and DeShawn Spencer and a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. A 35-yard touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod with 24 seconds left made it a 44-39 ballgame.

That being said, the Gators found better consistentcy from its pass rush, recording seven sacks and nine tackles for loss. Defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo (2.5 sacks) and Jayden Woods (2.5 sacks) accounted for most of the damage.

Pass rush got home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BJKrJ5orwr — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 19, 2026

Vernell Brown III recovered an onside kick with 23 seconds left to end the game. The win gives Florida its first 3-0 start since 2019 and its first SEC road win since 2024.

Florida returns home next week to face Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with television coverage to be announced.

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