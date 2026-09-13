Takeaways from Florida's 52-3 Win Over Campbell
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The Florida Gators continued to handle business in the early weeks of the Jon Sumrall era, finishing with a dominant 52-3 victory over the Campbell Camels on Saturday night in the Swamp.
Florida’s offense continued to show extreme promise, putting up over 500 total yards and averaging 8.3 yards per play, but it was actually the Gators special teams that highlighted the night with two punt returns for touchdowns by Vernell Brown III.
While not necessarily an impressive opponent, the Gators continue to make it look like it is supposed to look versus inferior programs. With an SEC challenge against Auburn on deck, here are a few takeaways from Florida’s start to the year.
Aaron Philo, Offense Has Explosive Ceiling
Playcaller Buster Faulkner has looked as advertised in his first two games in Gainesville, while Aaron Philo has shown why the coordinator brought the Georgia Tech gunslinger with him through the portal this offseason.
Florida’s attack has consistently moved the ball in the new season behind Philo, star rusher Jadan Baugh and Brown III, specifically, while the combination of scheme and talent gives the unit an extremely high ceiling heading into SEC play.
Defensive Worries Continue
Statistically, Florida’s defense has been solid through two weeks, yet the unit has had moments that should create concern heading into the more difficult opponents on the schedule.
The Gators have allowed 43 combined first downs between the first two weeks against FAU and Campbell, while both teams found ways to drive down the field against Florida’s first team unit early in the game.
There shouldn’t be real panic until the first real test in Jordan-Hare Stadium next week, but there is certainly some cause for concern if nothing changes.
WR Duo Takes Another Step Towards Breakouts
Both Brown III and Dallas Wilson have shined to open the year out wide for Florida, with the absence of veteran transfer Eric Singleton Jr. providing even more opportunities for real breakouts in 2026.
For the legacy Brown III, Faulkner’s scheme has unlocked the elusive receiver on his way to back-to-back games with a touchdown, despite zero in 2025. On Saturday, his brilliance in the return game was just another example of the serious impact he should bring throughout the year.
Wilson has somewhat taken a backseat to Brown III, yet looked phenomenal while leading the Gators corp in receptions, yards and targets in week two. Now fully healthy, the uber talented weapon could continue the breakout that he seemingly started last season against Texas before finishing the year struggling with injuries.
Nothing Is Proven
Jon Sumrall has made it clear that Florida still has everything to prove despite the exciting 2-0 start, with the upcoming SEC matchup the first real test for what will be real and consistent for the Gators in the new season.
Sumrall has continued to demand improvement from his squad heading into the meat of the schedule, with the week three matchup against the Tigers a chance for the Gators to establish themselves as a real threat in the conference.
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Dylan Olive. Bio: Dylan Olive is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI from Key West, FL. He is a recent graduate from the University of Florida. When not writing, he is likely spending time with his wife and dog or watching the New York Yankees or Giants. Twitter: @DylanOlive_UFFollow @DylanOlive_UF