Takeaways from Florida's 52-3 Win Over Campbell

The Florida Gators continued to handle business in the early weeks of the Jon Sumrall era, finishing with a dominant 52-3 victory over the Campbell Camels on Saturday night in the Swamp.

Florida’s offense continued to show extreme promise, putting up over 500 total yards and averaging 8.3 yards per play, but it was actually the Gators special teams that highlighted the night with two punt returns for touchdowns by Vernell Brown III.

While not necessarily an impressive opponent, the Gators continue to make it look like it is supposed to look versus inferior programs. With an SEC challenge against Auburn on deck, here are a few takeaways from Florida’s start to the year.

Aaron Philo, Offense Has Explosive Ceiling

Aaron Philo has accounted for seven touchdowns through his first two games with the Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Playcaller Buster Faulkner has looked as advertised in his first two games in Gainesville, while Aaron Philo has shown why the coordinator brought the Georgia Tech gunslinger with him through the portal this offseason.

Florida’s attack has consistently moved the ball in the new season behind Philo, star rusher Jadan Baugh and Brown III, specifically, while the combination of scheme and talent gives the unit an extremely high ceiling heading into SEC play.

Defensive Worries Continue

Florida's defense, albeit better than last week, still left some to be desired in Saturday's win over FAU. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Statistically, Florida’s defense has been solid through two weeks, yet the unit has had moments that should create concern heading into the more difficult opponents on the schedule.

The Gators have allowed 43 combined first downs between the first two weeks against FAU and Campbell, while both teams found ways to drive down the field against Florida’s first team unit early in the game.

There shouldn’t be real panic until the first real test in Jordan-Hare Stadium next week, but there is certainly some cause for concern if nothing changes.

WR Duo Takes Another Step Towards Breakouts

Dallas Wilson recorded his second career 100-yard game with 104 against Campbell. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Both Brown III and Dallas Wilson have shined to open the year out wide for Florida, with the absence of veteran transfer Eric Singleton Jr. providing even more opportunities for real breakouts in 2026.

For the legacy Brown III, Faulkner’s scheme has unlocked the elusive receiver on his way to back-to-back games with a touchdown, despite zero in 2025. On Saturday, his brilliance in the return game was just another example of the serious impact he should bring throughout the year.

Florida’s Vernell Brown III has returned back-to-back punts for touchdowns tonight against Campbell 🐊



It’s the first time since 1996 that the Gators have returned back-to-back punts for TDs. pic.twitter.com/CvnRjYLTVO — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 12, 2026

Wilson has somewhat taken a backseat to Brown III, yet looked phenomenal while leading the Gators corp in receptions, yards and targets in week two. Now fully healthy, the uber talented weapon could continue the breakout that he seemingly started last season against Texas before finishing the year struggling with injuries.

Overshadowed by the performance of VB3, Dallas Wilson is having the 2nd best performance of his career tonight.



🐊Leads the #Gators in REC, YDS and targets at half. Good to see him back healthy and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/IgwzB8vVCN — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 12, 2026

Nothing Is Proven

Jon Sumrall was not pleased with aspects of Florida's win over Campbell. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Jon Sumrall has made it clear that Florida still has everything to prove despite the exciting 2-0 start, with the upcoming SEC matchup the first real test for what will be real and consistent for the Gators in the new season.

Sumrall has continued to demand improvement from his squad heading into the meat of the schedule, with the week three matchup against the Tigers a chance for the Gators to establish themselves as a real threat in the conference.

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