Big 12 Program Looking to Hire Florida Gators Defensive Coordinator
A Florida Gators coordinator could be on the move. The Houston Cougars have been looking into hiring Gators' defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong for the same position, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
A deal is “expected to come together in the near future”
Armstrong has been a DC at Florida for the past two seasons. Previously he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Southern Miss. He was also briefly on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
Armstrong, then the Crimson Tide's new linebackers coach, left Alabama before ever coaching a game to become the Gators' defensive coordinator in 2023 after signing a three-year, $3.6 million contract.
While he’s worked alongside Ron Roberts, who holds the titles of Executive Head Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator/inside linebackers, this season, the Gators saw the defense take big steps during the 31-year-old’s second season with the program.
After giving up an average of 34 points in the first FBS matchups of the season - the game against FCS Samford being excluded - the Gators' defense allowed and average of 22 points per game in the final eight bouts of the season. This includes giving up 49 points to Texas and 34 points to Georgia. Take those out of the equation, and they allowed just 16 points per game.
It’s been a bend-but-don’t-break approach - Ole Miss still put up 464 yards and LSU dominated time of possession - but it was an approach that worked. The defense also forced nine turnovers in the final three games of the season.
With Roberts calling players, the Gators would still be fine. According to the Florida Gators website, Robert coached Auburn into a top-50 team in scoring defense, sacks, tackles-for-loss and total defense. The Tigers also ranked top-25 in third-down defense and first-downs allowed while ranking No. 1 in the SEC in red zone defense.
However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Gators went and brought in another co-coordinator. In two of the three seasons that Napier has been head coach, the Gators have rolled with co-defensive coordinators. In 2021, Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer held the roles.