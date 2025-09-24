'Is Billy Napier Fired Yet?' Website Launched for Gators Head Coach
When you think you've seen it all online, a website pops up to spice things up for the Florida Gators. A website has been launched called "Is Billy Napier Fired Yet?"
The url for the website is the question followed by dot com. The main page of the website contains the afformentioned question with the following answer: No.
At the center of it all is a photo of what appears to be an inebriated alligator, and the background is the football play of a PA jet sweep. Based on the A button featured, it's the Xbox version of the game.
In the top right corner, there is an orange tab labeled "buy me a beer (I drank all mine watching this offense)." The tab links to a "buy me a coffee page." Under that page is a claim that there are 13,623.
The website looks to have been created by an anonymous account called "Max R," who, according to his X/Twitter account, is based out of Dallas. So far, his buy me a coffee page (or in his case, an adult beverage) has two supporters (one who is named "someone" and the other named "Goter_OC."
The amount of money contributed by them unknown, but two messages were left. One was a hashtag used by LSU fans that will not be included in this article. The other is simply, "God have mercy on our souls."
It's hard to pinpoint if this website was made by a Gators fan, but the inebriated alligator has been used on the Florida Gators fandom side of social media on plenty of occasions, most notably on the UF Barstool social account after losses.
This website was create following following the Gators' 26-7 loss to Miami on Saturday, their third straight loss since winning the season opener over Long Island. According to ESPN Insights, the Gators almost the same chance to lose out and finish 1-11 (3.8%) as it does to become bowl eligible (5.7%).
At this point, it's considered a when instead of an if for when Napier's time as the Gators head coach will be up. Expectations were high this season despite the tough schedule they were dealt. They started the season ranked and poised for an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Expectations were based on an 8-5 finish that saw them win their final four games, including the Gasparilla Bowl over Tulane, last season. Perhaps that was the high point of this regime. Since then, they've played well enough to get a website wondering when this era is over.