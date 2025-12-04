Why New Gators Coach Jon Sumrall Can Be Better Than Billy Napier

Having hope is easy. Forgetting the past is not.

When it was revealed that the Florida Gators ended their pursuit of Lane Kiffin and turned to former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, the response was predictable.

Frustration. Doubt. A fanbase, once again, is uneasy about hiring another Group of Five coach without a big name or top-tier résumé.

The skepticism is understandable, but Florida’s latest coaching experiment could turn out far better than Billy Napier’s tenure.

A Proven Winner with an Eye for Talent

Sumrall has a track record of helping his teams outperform expectations since becoming a head coach.

After becoming Tulane’s head coach in 2024, he assembled the school’s best recruiting class in two decades, even beating out some Power Four programs.

"I've had great players. I shared with the guys in the team meeting some of the names they've never heard of that were no-star and two-star recruits that I've helped get to the NFL at Troy and Tulane," Sumrall said on Monday. "Man, what do I get to do with some nine-stars? Watch out. It's going to be a lot of fun."

The 43-year-old has reached four consecutive conference championship appearances, including two Sun Belt titles at Troy and now leads Tulane as the AAC’s only team in the AP Top 25.

His ability to attract three- and four-star talent to a non–Power Conference school highlights his recruiting strengths, which should only grow at Florida, where tradition and extra resources would make him even more competitive.

"I do think this is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country," he said. "Like, there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent coming out of high school. That excites me."

What Makes Him Different from Napier?

All of this might sound like the same spiel fans heard when Napier was hired, but there’s a key difference between the two.

Napier’s ability to attract talent was rarely in question, especially over the past two seasons when the Gators finished with a top-ten recruiting class.

Florida’s issues during the Napier era were primarily strategic and often attributed to his insistence on remaining the team’s offensive playcaller while juggling all the other responsibilities of a head coach.

On the other hand, Sumrall immediately made it clear he will be hiring an offensive coordinator.

"One of my first priorities will be to assemble an incredible staff, including an offensive coordinator who understands that, at Florida, having an explosive offense isn't optional – it's mandatory!” Sumrall said.

He also made it clear that he is not in the business of hiring his friends as assistants, another criticism of Napier, who loaded his coaching staff and off-field staffers with former Louisiana staff members.

"There will be some folks that stay. Then I may bring a few that have been around me," he explained. "There's going to be some people that haven't been here and haven't been with me that need to be added to help us get the best group of people together to win championships and serve our players."

With the talent Florida has had over the past two years, Gators fans can only dream how different things might have been if someone else had been calling the plays.

As a team with a former five-star quarterback in DJ Lagway and rising stars at receiver in Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, Florida’s offensive coordinator role should be an attractive opening for several qualified candidates.

Production over Pedigree

Sumrall owns the fifth-highest winning percentage among active FBS head coaches at .792, trailing only Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart, and Curt Cignetti, who have all recently made College Football Playoff appearances.

You can debate the strength of schedule, but his teams were competing against comparable talent and still separating themselves.

"I'm built for this job. I was made for this job," Sumrall said. "Winners win; I'm a winner; we're going to win."

In 2024, Tulane had the AAC’s top scoring offense (491 points) while leading the NCAA with six defensive touchdowns.

There’s no guarantee that his success will carry over, but his body of work should leave room for optimism.

For all the people writing off Sumrall because of his Group of Five background, remember who coached Florida to two of its three national titles: Urban Meyer, who dominated at Utah before they ever joined a Power Conference.

“No two people are the same,” he said. “... Judge me for who I am. I'm a winner. We're going to win. Just give me a shot. Believe in me.”

More From Florida Gators on SI