Jon Sumrall's Handling of Florida Hiring Highlights Strong Character

Character is often lacking in college athletics, but the Florida Gators' hiring of Jon Sumrall puts this trait at the forefront. Instead of relying on clichés, it’s important to recognize that character matters.

Head coaches fill several roles: they recruit, devise game plans, and serve as the voice for their program. Their conduct and words impact every aspect of the program. Gone are the days of coaches behaving poorly on the sidelines.

Returning to New Orleans

Sumrall returned to New Orleans, leading Tulane to an American Conference title, clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. Some compare this move to Ole Miss declining Lane Kiffin’s request to coach in the CFP as he accepted the LSU job.

Reports say Kiffin tried to use his staff as leverage to influence the administration. LSU and Ole Miss have played in the Magnolia Bowl since 1894 and are fierce rivals. It would be like the Gators’ coach leaving for Georgia but still coaching Florida.

Instead, Sumrall asked his players and received permission from athletic director David Harris, who was delighted.

“My mind was squarely on what’s in the best interests of those kids," he said. "I couldn’t think of a better way to go about doing this than giving them an opportunity to play in their biggest game of the year with their coach, to keep that continuity that has served us well.”

Sumrall fostered loyalty and respect at his former school, which continues to praise him after his hiring. Although he could recruit Tulane’s players to transfer, he promised not to do so, setting himself apart from other coaches. He also did not bring a single Green Wave commit to Florida, another promise kept.

Sumrall’s return to New Orleans reflects his integrity and commitment to his players.

"The job is not done, and I've got work to do. So (Monday) is going to be quick. It's going to be fast. It's been a little bit dizzying at times," Sumrall said. "But I've got to go back tonight because we're in pursuit of doing something special as a team, and I'd like to thank Tulane and Scott (Stricklin) and Florida for allowing me to go back with my guys and finish that job the right way."

Appreciation

Sumrall opened his introductory press conference by thanking Troy and Tulane. Troy gave him his first head coaching job, which required a major rebuild. The Athletic describes how Sumrall got a local peanut butter plant to donate goods and a produce company to supply bananas for protein shakes—showing his investment in his program’s future.

"I was a linebacker coach, co-defensive coordinator, and then most people in America didn't really know my name unless you really loved studying football," Sumrall said. "Dr. Jack Hawkins, the chancellor at Troy University, and athletic director Brent Jones gave me the opportunity to be a first-time head coach, and for that, I will be forever grateful."

Tulane, trying to gain visibility in Louisiana, hired Sumrall to improve on what Willie Fritz started. Unlike Kiffin, Sumrall is widely praised by those around the program. Finding criticism of him is difficult.

Spoken Word

How often does a coach blame his team? Sumrall owns losses but tends to point out areas for improvement even during wins.

A passionate Jon Sumrall with a message for Troy fans and students after last night's loss to James Madison. "Bear with us," he asks as the Trojans look to rebound from a 1-2 start for the second consecutive year pic.twitter.com/wwKVzhjIbz — Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) September 18, 2023

After those two 1-2 starts in 2022 and 2023? Sumrall led the Trojans to back-to-back Sunbelt Conference titles.

Bottom Line

Sumrall and the Green Wave now turn their attention to bowl season, where they have all but locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff as the Group of Five team.

Florida may not make headlines this offseason because of their head coach, and that's okay. Sumrall’s priority is coaching and winning, letting his character define him, not social media antics.

"The standard here is championships. That's why I came. I'm built for this job," Sumrall said. "I was made for this job. Winners win; I'm a winner; we're going to win."

