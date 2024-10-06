Billy Napier, Florida Gators Put SEC on Notice: 'We're Close to Playing Even Better'
The Florida Gators had arguably their most-complete game of the young season in a 24-13 win over the UCF Knights.
The offense got off to a fast start, and the defense suffocated UCF's potent running game. Coming into the game, the Knights were second in the country in rushing offense at 326-yards-per game. Florida held UCF to a third of that. The Knights had just 108-yards rushing on the evening.
A noticeably upbeat Gators head coach Billy Napier was proud of how his defense answered the call. Considering they were second-to-last in the SEC at 172.6 rushing yards allowed, this was an area of the game that figured to heavily favor the Knights.
"Well, I think that we played with better gap integrity," Napier opened when discussing some of the keys to the defensive improvement. "I think we got after it up front. I thought we tackled. There was a lot more pursuit, gang-tackle, knock back. I think we're on the same page. and ultimately we played well on all three levels, I think got to do that if you're going to play good run defense."
After praising his defense, Napier had a message for Gator Country, that there's more to get from this team.
"We're close to playing even better," said Napier.
"There's a handful plays where the ball kind of rolls off the table or breaks contain. We could have definitely played better."
Napier wasn't surprised by the exponential improvement his team made with an extra week to prepare. He had praised his team's work and preparation during the bye week, and that sounded genuine, rather than coachspeak, when the results showed on the field.
"I think Wednesday after practice during that open date is where, again, I told you that was one of the best practices I've ever been a part of and I think it showed up," said Napier. "So we need more of it and certainly with a schedule we have we're going to have to play complementary football. And we know at some point around here if we're going to be a contender, we have to play championship level
defense.
"And they know that, right?" Napier asked of his players. "They know that. That's a part of our formula and I'm hopeful we can continue there."
Suddenly at 3-2, the Gators season has a different look and feel to it. Quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway have been efficient and effective during Florida's last two wins. Now the defense is looking like a unit that can win games, rather than just not lose them.
Tennessee was beaten by Arkansas. Georgia doesn't look like the juggernaut of year's past, and Florida State is a dumpster fire.
There's hope at the Swamp again after this performance against a favored UCF Knights team, and Saturday night's defensive performance is a big reason why.