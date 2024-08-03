Billy Napier Heaps Praise on Florida Gators Unheralded Defender
By no means did the Florida Gators defense have a great showing in 2023. They leaked yards on the ground and through the air at all times and really struggled to get off the field when it mattered most. However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t talent on the roster because believe me there was.
One of those talented players is defensive lineman Caleb Banks.
Banks is a name that maybe hasn’t been mentioned enough heading into the start of the season, but earned some praise from his head coach on Saturday.
“He’s on a mission. This guy has got traits, he’s 6’5 and three quarters, 320 (pounds), and he’s learning a lot,” Billy Napier said during Saturday’s media availability.
However, he didn’t join the Gators as some hotshot who was already atop the list of the best SEC defensive lineman. Actually, Banks transferred relatively early in his career with little production under his belt.
He spent two seasons at Louisville where he played sparingly. Moreover, his best season came in his second year with the Cardinals where he only played in six games and totaled one sack, a forced fumble and two tackles.
And this is something that Napier talked about.
“Caleb was one of those players that we played last year that really had no experience,” Napier said. “He had never played in a college game really.”
But that didn’t mean much as Napier trusted him in his first season in Gainesville. Banks saw action in all 12 games last season and provided one sack, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 19 total tackles.
While that isn’t eye-popping, it also should be noted that he was constantly being rotated in and out of the game to keep players fresh. Additionally, his previous position coach was let go following the end of the season after a subpar year from his group.
Now, with another full offseason with the Gators and a new position coach (Gerald Chatman), we should see a level of progression to his game and maturity.
“He’s had a good offseason. Just continuing to mature, continuing to be consistent, his work ethic, his practice habits, his mental toughness, because he’s certainly very talented,” Napier explained.
If Banks can live up to Napier’s praise and the rest of the defense, including Banks, can put together a solid year that resembles the Florida Gators from years past, then this team could be real scary.