Breaking Down Florida's Three Most Underrated Portal Additions for 2026

As Jon Sumrall and his staff usher in a new era of Florida Gators football, they will do so with a fresh batch of promising transfer portal recruits.

Florida Gators on SI takes a look at three newcomers who could make a suprise impact for Florida next season.

OL Emeka Ugorji

After factoring in the fact that he has three remaining years of eligibility, Ugorji could wind up being Florida's gem of the portal.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder made eight total starts between right guard and right tackle as a true freshman. Among all starting offensive lineman at Stanford, Ugorji was the least penalized, with just two on the season.

NEW: Stanford freshman OL Emeka Ugorji entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells 247Sports. The Dallas native signed with The Cardinal in the 2025 class and played in 10 games with 8 starts. pic.twitter.com/gtYhkK8S8e — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 3, 2026

His best game of the season came against Virginia, when he gave up no sacks and just one pressure while taking 36 snaps in pass protection.

With former starting right guard Damion George Jr. out of eligibility, and no proven starter at right tackle, Ugorji will be a name to keep an eye on as Florida looks to build both its starting group and its depth across the offensive line.

S DJ Coleman

Between safeties Aaron Gates and Jordan Castell, Florida will be losing 43 starts to the transfer portal.

Coleman, who has seen consistent playing time for the past three years, could provide relief at the position by immediately sliding into a starting role. The rising senior started 11 games this season, totaling 45 tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.

"DJ’s very bright in terms of just football understanding big-picture," safeties coach Chris Collins said. "Now, we're trying to hone it in and train those small nuances, like vision lines and how to set them and how to identify angles, formation recognition, along with the tools in our toolboxes and when to use those certain tools. And so been really pleased and excited about his growth."

His best game of the season came against UCF, when he racked up six tackles while also snagging an interception.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety has lined up all over the field throughout his collegiate career, taking 443 snaps in the slot, 248 snaps in the box and 221 snaps in the secondary. As somebody who makes nearly 90 percent of his tackle attempts while holding his own in pass coverage, he provides much-needed versatility to a starved unit.

"Really excited about the versatility that he adds to the room, playing multiple positions at his last stop, and again, his football awareness and his IQ has been something we’ve been very pleased with," Collins added. "And now we're just being intentional about his growth individually, so it can help the room grow.”

RB Evan Pryor

Florida already has one of the best running backs in college football in Jadan Baugh, so it’s easy to overlook the rest of the backfield. That said, there’s no such thing as an abundance of running backs, and keeping reliable depth behind him has remained a priority for a Gators offense.

After seeing limited playing time through his first three seasons at Cincinatti, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound ball carrier has emerged as an explosive change-of-pace back over the past two seasons. Pryor’s home-run ability has translated into explosive plays of 80, 65 and 64 yards throughout his collegiate career.

"Evan Pryor can roll," Sumrall detailed last week. "He's got great speed, short area quickness. I think he adds a little bit different dimension from the running back room."

New #Gators transfer Evan Pryor



🐊940 yards rush., 288 receiving, 11 total TD last 2 years at Cincinnati. 7.2 YPC!

🐊194th overall transfer, 16 RB

🐊Ran a reported 4.31 40 in HS and a top 100 recruit

🐊2nd most runs of 10+ in the country with under 100 ATT

🐊82.9 PFF run grade pic.twitter.com/J7aeSSiDCe — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 6, 2026

Last season, Pryor ran for 522 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He also hauled in 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Through two seasons at Cincinnati, he has totaled 940 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

