CFB Analyst Names Gators DJ Lagway As SEC’s Best QB
With the 2025 college football season approaching, there’s a growing national belief that Florida struck gold at quarterback.
In his recent SEC Preseason Quarterback Rankings, CBS Sports college football analyst Josh Pate ranked Gators quarterback DJ Lagway as the best quarterback in the conference.
Although he hasn’t spent a full season as a starter, Lagway showcased enough potential to rank ahead of LaNorris Sellers (Third Team All-SEC) and projected first-round pick Garret Nussmeier.
Through just six starts, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 225 yards and two touchdowns per game. By the end of the season, Pro Football Focus named Lagway as their fourth highest-rated deep passer, earning a 99.4 rating on throws beyond 20 yards. He completed 52.8% of his deep passes, the third-best among all FBS quarterbacks (minimum of 150 attempts).
To go along with his deep-ball accuracy, Lagway wasn't afraid to air it out. He averaged 10 yards per passing attempt, the second most in college football last season.
While the sample size may be limited compared to other quarterbacks in the conference, he flashed his freakish athletic traits throughout the season. In his first career start against Samford, Lagway broke a program record for most passing yards by a true freshman after throwing for 456 yards while tossing three touchdowns.
Lagway enters this season with a different supporting cast than he had a year ago. Florida added former UCLA wideout J. Michael Sturdivant via the transfer portal, while Eugene Wilson III returns from a season-ending injury. With two former Freshman All-Americans now at his disposal, and two incoming five-stars (Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III) Lagway will have no shortage of playmakers as he gears up for a breakout season.