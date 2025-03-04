Chimere Dike named to 2025 All-Combine Team
Following an impressive performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, former Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike on Tuesday was named to the NFL’s 2025 All-Combine Offensive Team.
Dike, who transferred to Florida for his senior season after four years at Wisconsin, put up elite numbers at the combine. Measuring in at 6’0.5” and 196 pounds, he ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, which was tied for the third-fastest among all receivers, and recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump, resulting in a 9.80 Relative Athletic Score (RAS).
His impressive numbers likely boosted his draft stock. After initially being viewed as a potential Day 3 selection, Dike could easily get pushed into the middle rounds should be build on his combine performance at Florida's pro day.
Florida has yet to announce a date for its Pro Day. The 2025 NFL Draft will run from April 24 until April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In his lone year with the Gators, Dike led the team with 42 receptions for 783 yards and two touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams as the team's primary punt returner, averaging 13.4 yards per return (second-highest in the SEC) — a trait that NFL teams value, especially when projecting mid-to-late-round picks.
Before his time in Gainesville, Dike was a solid contributor at Wisconsin, racking up 97 receptions for 1,479 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of four seasons. His best year came in 2022 when he led the Badgers with 47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns. Coming off the best season of his career, Dike was plagued by injuries throughout his final year at Wisconsin, catching 19 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown.