Collaboration the Key as Robert Bala Takes Over Gators LBs
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of three defensive coaching additions this offseason, Robert Bala takes over the Florida Gators' linebacker unit as Ron Roberts moves to a free-floating role as the defensive coordinator.
Bala, the latest in a line of younger coaches, brings exuberance and motivation of the defense, and his ability to collaborate with Roberts will be crucial for Florida to replicate its end-of-season success from a year ago.
Bala Gets Moving, Ready for the Big Time
Despite graduating Southern Utah University seventeen years ago, Bala sports quite the resume. With nine jobs less than 20 years removed from his playing days, you can see an upward trend. After leaving Cedar City, he returned to Palomar Junior College to start his coaching pursuits.
From there, he embarked on higher profile jobs, including stints at Illinois and Washington. Now, as UF's co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, he takes his place on the biggest stage in the sport. This week, he discussed a few topics at media availability.
Granted, Bala did coach in the Big Ten and served as an analyst at Alabama, but stepping onto the field as a co-defensive coordinator is a big deal. Even though he will share that designation with Ron Roberts, who holds the full title, and safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, who also holds a co-defensive coordinator title, the ascent of the ladder and hours sacrificed paid off.
“Coach Roberts was a big part of it," Bala said. "A lot of football that I’ve gathered, knowledge wise, has been from him and his tree, and we’ve talked quite a bit over the years. The opportunity came up and I ran to it. Obviously coach Napier, a lot of people in my circle have coached for him, and everybody’s told great things about it, guys that I truly trust, so I knew it was going to be the best decision I could make.”
Giving props to a colleague that commands respect not just in the locker room but around the conference matters. While some coaches will become sycophantic in their attempts to praise the boss, this feels honest and forthright. That hopefully signifies a positive start to the working relationship.
Working Together
Bala fully knows that Billy Napier will not touch the defense. As an offensive minded head coach, he allows his assistants and coordinators on the other side of the ball to handle it that execution. Now, Bala will enjoy a sounding board and someone that also wants to have a strong hand in how the defense executes and progress.
Now, co-coordinators can become a combustible situation, but when it works, it opens up so many chances for success.
“I’m sure it’s a different role for him, I’m sure there was some getting used to it for (Roberts)," Bala said. "But I come to work every single day to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to make it right in coach Roberts’ eyes. He’s a great tool to have to fill in the cracks of ‘hey, one way might be a better way to do it’. He’s a guy that wants to learn. A big reason why we had a relationship was we got together at these clinics and roundtables; we grew really close because of our love for football."
Bottom Line
Bala, depending on how the defense performs could actually land a promotion somewhere else. While that looks like a long way off, the real work starts now. His promotion to co-defensive coordinator, is not an easy one.
Instead of having relatively free reign over play calling and rotations, he will work with a veteran coach. Not to mention, that Roberts, as the assistant head coach is the direct line to Billy Napier. Most importantly, how these two coaches will work together could ultimately decide how Florida's defense plays. Teams play on the field, coaches gameplan and do their level best to win. In both cases, collaboration remains the key to success.