College Coaches Weigh In on Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz
SEC coaches and defense assistants ranked Florida Gators' Graham Mertz in the top half of fellow SEC quarterbacks
In just two days, college football fans will rejoice as the sport returns in Week 0 on Satuday. Florida State and Georgia Tech will kickoff the 2024 season in Ireland and will officially start a new era of college football.
Teams in the SEC won’t begin their seasons until Aug. 29 but before play starts, various coaches and defensive assistants spoke to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg about the top returning quarterbacks in college football.
According to the article, which can be found on ESPN+, Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz was ranked seventh out of 16 SEC quarterbacks. The list ahead of Mertz:
- Carson Beck, Georgia
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Brady Cook Missouri
- Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
- Graham Mertz, Florida
Mertz is coming off the best season of his career and is poised to have another successful campaign. Last season, he recorded career highs with 2,903 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 261 completions, a 157.8 efficiency and averaged 263.9 yards per game.
"He's a good processor, he knows where he wants to go with the ball," said a defensive coordinator who will face Mertz. "You can tell he's coached up well, he doesn't throw a lot of interceptions, and he's athletic enough to get away from the rush."
And although he lost his favorite target in now San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Mertz still has familiar weapons he can go to in the passing game.
Wide receiver Chimere Dike transferred from Wisconsin this offseason, and Mertz and the new receiver are very comfortable playing with each other. In Mertz’s final season with Wisconsin, Dike hauled in 44 receptions for 653 yards with five touchdowns, all career highs.
Eugene Wilson III returns after a strong freshman season, another face Mertz will be happy to see using his speed on the field.
"He's smart, he's efficient," another SEC defensive coordinator said of Mertz. "I don't think he throws the deep ball very well, with accuracy. He's better than people give him credit for. He's really, really smart."
It’s not entirely surprising to see the six quarterbacks ahead of Mertz on this list, but he’s the most experienced who proved he can compete in the SEC last season. It wouldn’t have been surprising for him to be in the top five, considering the Gators easily could’ve beaten Cook and Missouri last season if Mertz hadn’t injured his shoulder, and the Gator defense didn’t surrender a fourth-and-17 with 38 seconds to go.
Weigman has battled injuries during his two seasons with Texas A&M, as he’s played only in nine games in two seasons. Although he was off to a solid start in 2023 before the injuries, there’s still a case Mertz could’ve been in the top five.
Regardless, Mertz will have a chance to prove he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC as Florida prepares for the hardest schedule in the country starting in just over one week.
Florida and Miami will meet Aug. 31 for each team's opening game in The Swamp at 3:30 p.m.