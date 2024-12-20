College Football Needs More Like Gators WR Chimere Dike
In a world where the transfer portal dominates the news cycle, college football needs more player like Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike. Instead of opting out to prepare for the draft process, he'll suit up in the orange and blue one more time to play in the Gasparilla Bowl. No one would have batted an eye if Dike left before the bowl game.
Instead he chose to pad up one more time and lead his team out on the field in his swan song as a Florida Gator. Dike displays uncommon valor in morally-murky times. Dike spoke at media availability and detailed his thoughts surrounding the team, as they head into the bowl game.
Last Chance
When discussing his approach to the last game, Dike split zero hairs in regards to game prep.
"Yeah, man, I think I think it's exciting it is a good opportunity, especially the way we've been playing," Dike said. "I'm having fun with these guys, and I wanna finish the right way, so I'm coming out here and getting a win. "
Showing Love
While Dike transferred to the Swamp to play with his Wisconsin teammate Graham Mertz, he definitely found the rise of freshman-phenom DJ Lagway impressive. He knew early how things could potentially go. With a freshman quarterback teams can either unite or fall apart.
Florida chose the latter.
Momentum
In sports and every aspect of life, momentum, although intangible, serves an actual purpose. It allows teams to keep the positive moving forward and that can resonate for the future seasons when building a culture. Not to mention, winning remains the greatest recruiter in college athletics. Dike can say that when UF turned their program around, he was in on the ground floor.
"I think this sky’s the limit," said Dike. "If you look at the young guys we have coming back. Pair that with Lagway, and I think they can be really dangerous going to next season."
Overview
At the end of the day, Chimere Dike may not own any school records at Florida. He will probably not see his name or jersey hanging from rafters. Yet stories from inside the program could detail how a grad transfer from Wisconsin helped guide and shape the future of a future Gators great.
In quicker terms, at the University of Florida, Chimere was never the guy, but he mentored the one who became the guy. That, in a team sport, like football helps build bonds and shape programs.