Michigan Forward Colin Castleton Transfers to Florida

Former Michigan sophomore forward and Daytona Beach native Colin Castleton has transferred to Florida, he announced on Twitter Sunday night. Castleton entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 9th.

"First off I would like to say thank you to the University of Michigan for these past two years. I will be forever grateful for the wonderful memories I've had and the relationships built," Castleton wrote.

"After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida."

The 6-11, 235 lb. Father Lopez Catholic graduate primarily came off of the bench in his 38 games at Michigan, averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, playing six minutes per contest. The versatile big man also recorded 17 blocks and shot 36-of-72 from the field during his two years in Ann Arbor.

Florida is looking for added experience on the frontcourt after the departure of forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. to graduation, whose final college basketball season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Though, Castleton currently would have to apply for a transfer waiver in order to be immediately eligible, unless the NCAA Division 1 Council decides to vote and passes a one-time transfer waiver next month.

Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, averaged 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in an average of 27.2 minutes of action.

The Gators also added power forward Osayi Osifo as a JUCO transfer from Eastern Florida State in the recruiting class of 2020, who will be immediately eligible to play.

This news follows Florida point guards Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft earlier on Sunday.