Michigan Forward Colin Castleton Transfers to Florida

Zach Goodall

Former Michigan sophomore forward and Daytona Beach native Colin Castleton has transferred to Florida, he announced on Twitter Sunday night. Castleton entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 9th.

"First off I would like to say thank you to the University of Michigan for these past two years. I will be forever grateful for the wonderful memories I've had and the relationships built," Castleton wrote.

"After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida."

The 6-11, 235 lb. Father Lopez Catholic graduate primarily came off of the bench in his 38 games at Michigan, averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, playing six minutes per contest. The versatile big man also recorded 17 blocks and shot 36-of-72 from the field during his two years in Ann Arbor.

Florida is looking for added experience on the frontcourt after the departure of forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. to graduation, whose final college basketball season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Though, Castleton currently would have to apply for a transfer waiver in order to be immediately eligible, unless the NCAA Division 1 Council decides to vote and passes a one-time transfer waiver next month.

Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, averaged 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in an average of 27.2 minutes of action. 

The Gators also added power forward Osayi Osifo as a JUCO transfer from Eastern Florida State in the recruiting class of 2020, who will be immediately eligible to play.

This news follows Florida point guards Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft earlier on Sunday.

Gators Lead NFL Draft With Three WRs Selected, Mullen's Recipe is Working

The Gators made helped tie a record during the 2020 NFL Draft while breaking one of their own.

Demetrius Harvey

Broncos, Former Gators WR Tyrie Cleveland: 'I'm Ready to Work'

Former Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was drafted due to his intangibles. He knows in order to stick around with the Denver Broncos, he'll need to put his abilities all together.

Zach Goodall

Gators Point Guard Tre Mann Declares For NBA Draft

Florida point guard Tre Mann has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, will retain eligibility

GrahamMarsh_

Gators Point Guard Andrew Nembhard Declares For NBA Draft

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard has declared for the NBA Draft.

GrahamMarsh_

2020 NFL Draft Recap: Seven Florida Gators Selected

Recapping the Florida Gators' involvement in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Goodall

NFL Draft: Rams Select Gators WR Van Jefferson in Second Round

One of the most talented route runners to come out of Gainesville in recent history realized his dream after being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.0

Demetrius Harvey

Los Angeles Rams Surprised WR Van Jefferson by Drafting Him

Other than an informal meeting at the NFL Combine, the Los Angeles Rams kept their interest in former Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson quiet - even from Jefferson.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker

Keeping track of the 2020 Florida Gators undrafted free agent signings.

Zach Goodall

2020 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos Select Gators WR Tyrie Cleveland

Tyrie Cleveland is the latest Gators prospect to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking his deep-threat talents to the big stage.

Demetrius Harvey

Jonathan Greenard Reacts to Being Selected in NFL Draft: 'Man, It's Crazy'

Greenard became the fourth Gators prospect to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday after being selected by the Houston Texans.

Demetrius Harvey