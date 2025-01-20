Currently Active Florida Gators Winning Streaks
Although nearly two decades have gone by since the Florida Gators reigned over the college football landscape, the program has still managed to hold onto one unique record for over three decades.
Since 1988, the Florida Gators have scored at least one point in 461 consecutive football games. The record is both the longest active streak and the longest in FBS history, blowing out second-place TCU (394) by over 50 games.
The Gators have not been shut out in 36 years, when they lost 16-0 to the Auburn Tigers on October 29th of 1988. The streak did not exactly start at the best of times, as Florida’s measly three-point effort during a 26-3 loss to Georgia was all that was needed to kick off their historic record.
While Florida holds the record among FBS teams, the University of Montana’s 463-game streak currently holds the record at the Division One level. As the Gators and Grizzlies fight neck and neck for the DI record, the Mount Union Purple Raiders of the Division 3 ranks currently hold the all-time collegiate record, having played over 521 games without being shut out.
Although the Gators' consecutive scoring streak is the only notable long-term record being held by the football program, Florida’s entire athletic program is still holding onto some impressive feats.
The Gators are one of just two programs to have won a national title in each season throughout the past 15 years. Last week, six Gators sports programs ranked among the top 10 of their respective sports. And just a month ago, the Gators held the longest active combined win streak at the Division One level (football and men's basketball).