Day After Thoughts on Gators' Jon Sumrall Press Conference
A new era has, sort of, begun. In the middle of preparing for a last dance, Jon Sumrall made his way to Gainesville to be introduced as the next Florida Gators head coach. After a turbulent course of events regarding the head coaching search, he had a chance to put his best football forward after the dust had settled.
Here are three day-after thoughts from the press conference. We went. We heard what he had to say. Now, after sleeping on it, here’s what we think.
Sumrall Nailed Showing He Isn’t Billy Napier
This goes beyond the basic comment that every person is different. He brought an energy to the table immediately that Napier never did. Sumrall said he wants a big offense that scores points, and he understands that’s what’s done at Florida.
He strategically named Bob Stoops, a national championship-winning head coach at Oklahoma who was a Spurrier prodigy. There was no sign that he wanted to bring the exact Tulane offense. Since Napier tried to do at Florida what he did at Louisiana, that should help calm some nerves.
Sumrall was very strategic in what he said, and it allowed him to build some confidence in what he can bring to the table.
Which Players Attended the Press Conference Matters
DJ Lagway and Dallas Wilson were among the players who were in attendance for Sumrall’s introductory press conference. Both are, in theory, top players who would be at risk of being lost in the portal if they don’t see a future under the new regime.
If players came, and they weren’t there, that would have been a troubling sign. It doens’t guarantee they’ll stay, but it means they’re taking the chance to hear out what he has to say and get the impression.
There will certainly be more chatter between Sumrall and these young players before a final decision is made, but it’s a good start.
Verdict is Still Out After Day One
Sumrall may have said things that might have had you ready to run through a wall. He said a lot of the right things. He showed his passion. Finding a way to finish out the season at Tulane while also working to hit the ground running is also admirable.
That being said, it should be guarded optimism. We still need to see how the roster and coaching staff shape up. Football still needs to be played. We might not have an idea until after the first season.
Napier won that first game against Utah, and then that was really it until that last hurrah at the end of 2024. You never know.
Sumrall impressed on Monday. He should get all the credit where it’s due. Just remember to he hopeful without putting the cart before the horse.