Gators WR Dallas Wilson Talks Injury, Recovery Process During Spring Camp

Last year, Dallas Wilson seemed on his way to breaking onto the college football scene with the Florida Gators as a true freshman before the reemergence of a lingering foot injury that would sideline him not just for the rest of his rookie campaign, but now into the Gators start of spring practices in 2026.

Though the standout receiver made a return to the field this offseason in Florida’s winter workouts, competing in the gauntlet as recently as the Gators completion of it Feb. 25, the new coaching regime is taking a cautious approach with the potential star after a recent flare-up of the nagging setback.

Head coach Jon Sumrall said on Tuesday that Wilson, who suffered a "flare-up" earlier in the week, could play this week if there were a game, but that they are holding him out of practice out of an "abundance of caution." Sumrall also said that imaging revealed no structural damage.

“I've got a pretty good pulse of what he's about and what kind of player he is, so we're going to be smart tough there, not dumb tough," Sumrall said. "… We're not gonna make dumb decisions with how we expose guys to certain parts of the practice.”

While appearing in just four games last season, Wilson established himself as one of the more talented true freshmen across the entire country, highlighted by a record-breaking Gators debut against ninth-ranked Texas, where he would catch six passes for 111 yards and two scores.

The second-year reflected on having his exciting start to his collegiate career cut short in his media availability on Thursday.

“Yeah, being hurt, it was not the best thing in the world," Wilson said. "When you’re hurt, a lot of things go to your mind because you got so much free time. But just being around the team and knowing that not only was I a player on the team and I was playing, but I can still come to the team and be a helping hand."

Dallas Wilson broke multiple UF freshmen records in the Florida Gators' 29-21 win over Texas. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

A foot injury that had sidelined him for the first four games of 2025 and then reappeared midway through Florida’s Week 10 matchup against Georgia, Wilson has seen multiple specialists in hopes of understanding the lingering problem further. In doing so, he has learned plenty about the requirements needed to stay healthy.

“Just how your body works, really. How your body works, how your body moves, how different people’s bodies are," he said. "Particularly my body was different because I gained weight through last year.”

The recovery period seemed complete for Wilson, who would get the green light to participate in Rusty Whitt and Sumrall’s intense offseason workouts last month. Immediately, the explosive athlete felt back to his normal self.

“I'm very competitive, so when they just let me go, I go out there and have fun. Seeing everybody working, I'm like, ‘Well, why can't I do it?’ And then all the coaches pushing you and you got players out there pushing you. So it was great.” Wilson said. “I really wasn't even worried about my foot when I was out there.”

However, during his regular checkups by the Gators' training staff, led by head athletic trainer Paul Silvestri, minor issues led to a decision to pull back the leash on the redshirt freshman, who would first be disappointed before realizing the bigger picture.

“When (Silvestri) told me, usually I get irritated," Wilson said. "I get agitated really fast, but knowing that I'm here with the team and then we're not going into the season right now, it’s good. It’s good to take this time off, really, to get back to where I need to be.”

Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson missed the first four games and the final four games of the season due to a foot injury. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Heading into his second season, one that he won’t call a "prove-it year" to avoid talking ahead, Wilson has continued to work to develop himself despite not being able to join the on-field activities just yet. An important year one to year two offseason in every player's career, the talented wideout has been present and involved regardless of his restrictions.

“He's another one that's a joy to be around. Loves football. I think he's disappointed that he can't go through the first couple weeks, but the way things are structured now… there's plenty of time to get caught up on that part," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. “We'll get him a bunch of

mental reps, still catch footballs when we can. The biggest thing with him is when he does get back, we want it to be over.

"We're in no hurry to get him out there. And eventually, you know, hopefully we'll be able to see this spring. But if not, that's okay. We got plenty of time. And he's a kid that'll put in the work and be ready to play."

Though Wilson’s timeline is not specifically clear, the second-year wideout’s return to the field will be undoubtedly electric whenever it may happen, with a big year two possibly ahead if he can continue to progress.