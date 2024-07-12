Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts Brings New Attitude to Florida Gators
Tasked with the mission of advising and helping the defense of the Florida Gators improve, Ron Roberts sees the long road ahead. Roberts, hired in January brings a different vibe to the Gators' defense. A longtime assistant and a head coach at a couple of stops, he knows the college as well as anyone on the coaching staff.
In fact, he may know it just a bit better, given his lengthy resume and diverse coaching stops. Roberts, still only fifty-six, spent more than half of his life patrolling the sidelines, trying to make his teams better. Now, Gainesville and the Herculean task awaits.
Tackling Woes
If you watched the Gators during the past season, you saw something on defense that should simultaneously alarm and annoy you. Without a doubt, 2023 ranks as one of the worst tackling efforts by a Florida defense in recent memory. In fact, you would see four types of a poor tackle.
First, the "olé" tackle is an attempt without your base behind you and using the arms. This approach negates any force applied to the hit. Moreover, the defender lunges and often comes up with air, allowing the ballcarrier extra yardage. Next, the grab and drag. Now, this differs from the now-NFL-banned hip drop.
In this case, the tackler just grabs a jersey, praying for gravity to cooperate. Again, any ballcarrier with a scintilla of strength obliterates this attempt. Third, the business relies on nothing but self-preservation. Under these circumstances, the tackler initially appears eager to hit, only to grab and hope for the rest of the team to show up and actually make the play.
This serves as a defensive coordinator's nightmare. Like gas station sushi, nothing good happens and the result will make you sick. Lastly, the missed "blow up" tackle. Different from the olé, the missed blow-up sees an aggressive attempt to dislodge the ball, but the defender either misses completely or barely grazes the ball carrier, Coach Roberts's aims to clear up this aspect with nothing but hard work and determination.
Player Endorsement
Lavon Downs played for Roberts during his head coaching tenure at Delta State (Miss.). Downs effusively praised Roberts.
“I’ve played for CFL and NFL coaches, but Ron Roberts is a genius!” Downs told me.
High acclaim from a player that Roberts coached over a decade ago. That fully demonstrates the impression that Roberts made on his players. If someone speaks well of you with nothing to gain by doing so, those words ring true.
Linebackers Attitude
In 2023, you'd see Florida defenders openly chirp about what they will do to an opponent. After losing in every painful way possible, the Gators need less talk. Roberts, also the linebackers coach, will instill a sense of urgent purpose into that position group. Florida can field a very good group of linebackers led by the returning Shemar James, each with a different skill set that will help the defense.
However, between the ears looks like the place of the most need to improve. Instead of passively shooting the gaps, the Gators' linebackers need to play downhill versus the run, attacking the ball. Don't wait for the play to come to them.
Big Picture
On a defense stacked with premium talent, the Florida Gators need Ron Roberts to channel whatever emotion and passion he can into the defense. Granted, he will not call plays or change the scheme.
That remains the job of defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. For Ron Roberts, elevating the University of Florida defense brings an exciting challenge. The cupboard, from a talent standpoint, remains far from bare.