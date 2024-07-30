A Defensive Stat the Florida Gators Must Improve
Three words, fourteen letters could immediately help the Florida Gators defense seriously improve: tackles for loss.
While the concept of tackling an opponent behind the line of scrimmage seems easy, the actual execution remains difficult.
With an abundant array of talent lining up on the Florida defense, the lack of stops behind the line often puts the defense at a disadvantage. Instead of pushing an offense back, they continuously move forward into favorable conversion situations.
Increase Activity
At times, the front seven of the Florida defense looked passive in 2023. For example, too many players would stay blocked for too long. Instead of trying a second move to defeat the block, the defender would attempt to just bowl the blocker over. Unfortunately, the longer the sustained block, the less effective the defender becomes.
When the Gator player finally defeated the block, the ball carrier either arrived at the line of scrimmage or passed it. Throw in film of the Kentucky debacle. Instead of pinning down the offense into long yardage situations, passive approaches led to makeable conversions.
Over the course of a game, defenses will fatigue and tire, causing cavernous holes to form. This season, Florida needs to approach every snap with a plan. In the SEC, athleticism faces other athletes. Simply existing as bigger, faster, and stronger without direction will ultimately fail.
Numbers To Improve: 58/104
Last season, the Gators amassed 58 tackles for loss. That number ranked them 104th in FBS. Under no circumstances should a Florida Gators team struggle in that aspect. With all of the ability on that side of the ball, fewer than five tackles for loss does not work.
As a result, bank on the defense working to not only get free faster but securing the stop sooner. Everyone knows how difficult the schedule looks. Being able to tilt yardage in your defensive favor could possibly flip those projected losses into wins.
The Quick Hook
If a defender consistently struggles to shed and make the play, he needs the hook. Ron Roberts, the co-defensive coordinator not only knows this, but will quickly sub someone out. Wearing the orange helmet on defense means more than most.
Great Florida defenses swarmed the ball, throwing parties in the backfield. Truthfully, many modern players enjoy a more profound athletic palette. Yet those teams played with more aggression and urgency to get to the ball carrier. Players competing with an edge, concerned over losing snaps could see Florida improve in stopping the ball carrier. Either way, change needs to rapidly occur.