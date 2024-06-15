Despite Loss of Trevor Etienne, Gators RB Room could be Stronger in 2024
When Trevor Etienne transferred to Georgia, consensus thought believed that the Florida Gators would suffer in the run game. Yet, despite the high-profile departure, the rushing attack could actually exceed expectations.
With a potential three-headed monster in the backfield, the Gators could slow down opposing defense, battering them with a sound-running game. While few discuss the matter, Florida could boast one of the better running back rooms in the SEC.
When the New Orleans native left the University of Louisiana, heading east, he probably didn't know what situation he faced in Gainesville. Despite running-back-by-committee saves wear and tear, extending careers, no back loves to split carries.
Instead of complaining Johnson went to work, making the most of his carries. In gaining 817 yards with a 5.4 average, Johnson elicits starter vibes with the burst and the ability to gain positive yards. Moreover, Johnson's cutting leaves the first would-be tackler grabbing for air.
Additionally, in the passing game, Johnson provides Graham Mertz with a capable target that serves as a dump off when other targets do not get open. Looking at Johnson's 2023 game logs, what jumps off the page? Succeeding against top teams. In four of his final 2023 games (Georgia, Missouri, LSU, and Florida State), he tallied 344 on 57 carries. With more carries, those numbers should increase.
If Johnson runs with explosion, at 5'11 and 215 pounds Webb brings size and glide. Furthermore, the Jacksonville product follows his blockers intently, looking for an alley or crease to slip through. Webb profiles as a between-the-twenties runner that can get to the boundary, making defenders pay for sloppy pursuit angles.
Like Johnson, Webb will not serve as a hinderance in the passing game, offering a capable target to take the pressure off the quarterback by moving the chains.
If you heard the cheers from the spring game, someone mentioned Jadan Baugh's name. The freshman ran for 75 yards. More importantly, the way he ran for those yards should entice Gators fans.
Baugh, bigger than both Johnson and Webb (6'1, 237) looked quick and calm in his approach, attacking holes and displaying balance. At his size, Florida could split between twenty-five and thirty-five carries between the three.
In high school, Baugh lined up at quarterback, running back and receiver. As a result, he should see reps throughout the game at different spots. His name already fills the air with excitement based on his potential and where people view his ceiling.
Let's Not Forget the Offensive Line
Whether it's additon or addition by subtraction, the revamped Gators offensive line should be an improved unit over its 2023 counterpart. Florida tapped into the transfer portal to get help in Jason Zandamela, 247Sports' No. 1 interior line transfer. They also added Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Devon Manuel, tackles from San Diego State and Arkansas respectively.
The transfers should help immediately, but the Gators also brought in five-freshmen offensive linemen in the last class to build for the future including four-star tackle Fletcher Westphal.
Overview
No one loves residing in the world of if. Yet, Florida's rushing offense possesses the skillset to give opponents trouble. Defenses can't key on just one. Plus, if injury strikes, two capable backs remain to continue the gameplan.
If Florida is to succeed, they will need to rely on the run game to bludgeon defenses, forcing them to crash the box. Receivers should enjoy space and Graham Mertz finding his former Wisconsin teammate Chimere Dike for big gains.