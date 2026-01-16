Florida Gators Set to Host Trio of Defensive Linemen in Coming Days

In need of depth along the defensive line, the Florida Gators have scheduled visits with three defensive linemen, with one beginning on Friday. Those three are Baylor's Samu Taumanupepe, Louisiana-Monroe's Jerome Simmons and Southern Miss' Mason Clinton.

Taumanupepe is on campus on Friday, according to 247 Sports’ Tyler Harden. He is a redshirt sophomore who began with the Texas A&M Aggies. The 6-foot-3, 376-pound defensive lineman appeared in six games in 2025, totalling two tackles and one pass defended.

For Simmons, Florida is competing with the likes of NC State and Oregon for his services. The Gators reportedly have a visit lined up with him after he finishes his trip to NC State on Thursday and a two-day visit with Oregon that begins on Friday, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong.

He began his career with Highland Community College in 2022 before transferring two seasons later to South Carolina, where he redshirted and saw no action. Then, he relocated one more time, this time to Louisiana-Monroe for the 2025 campaign. As a redshirt junior, he appeared in eight games, recording 10 tackles and one pass breakup.

To round out the trio, Clinton has penciled in visits with Baylor and Florida, according to On3's Pete Nakos on X. Clinton is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman who played in 12 games this past season. He posted 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one pass defended.

Southern Miss DL Mason Clinton has entered the transfer portal and has visits lined up to Baylor and Florida, his reps @thebizofathlete tell @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-5, 300-pound DL posted 16 tackles and 2 TFLs in 2025. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/KXfbgQseUo — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 15, 2026

Bringing in an extra defensive lineman makes sense for the Gators. They lost their starting defensive lineman, Michai Boireau, to Ole Miss this offseason. Moreover, star defensive lineman Caleb Banks has departed for the NFL, and depth piece Brien Taylor Jr. has also entered the transfer portal.

Florida is clearly still looking to add new pieces to the roster at other spots for the 2026 season, as well.

In addition to scheduling these three trips, Florida is also receiving visits from South Alabama tight end Trent Thomas and Oklahoma State receiver Jaylen Lloyd on Friday.

The Gators have landed commitments from 24 players during this transfer window. 12 are on the offensive end, seven on defense and the final five on special teams.

Most notably, the Gators have reeled in Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring, Penn State offensive lineman T.J. Shannahan, Penn State offensive lineman Eagan Boyer, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Baylor defensive back DJ Coleman and Kentucky defensive back Cam Dooley.

It has been a strong offseason for Gators head coach Jon Sumrall in retaining key players from the 2025 roster.

Star running back Jadan Baugh, edge rusher Jayden Woods, linebacker Myles Graham, wide receiver Vernell Brown III and wide receiver Dallas Wilson headline the large group of returning players.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

