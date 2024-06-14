DJ Lagway's Path to the Field for Florida Gators in 2024
The nation's No. 1 quarterback recruit DJ Lagway will see the field in 2024, or at least he should. With the Florida Gators ready to change its relationship with head coach Billy Napier from "it's complicated" to "divorced" if things don't improve rapidly, change for change's sake does not sound that unreasonable.
Granted, Napier possesses a sound offensive mind and eye for talent. Yet, losing in Gainesville does not work for anyone. Not to mention, people always clamor for the highly-touted recruit over the transfer. As a result, Lagway will get a fair number of snaps to accelerate the learning process.
Goal Line/Short Yardage
Like Tim Tebow and Anthony Richardson before him, the 6'3 and 240-pound Lagway profiles as a dual-threat quarterback with no trouble carrying the ball. Now, will teams immediately spot this and key on the freshman? They should. In fact, that should play into Napier's hands.
With all eyes on Lagway, the RPO becomes a factor. Watch for that tight end of back to slip out of the backfield, singled up versus a linebacker accustomed to filling gaps on presumed running plays. In the event, the defense sticks with every eligible receiver, gaining a yard or two becomes a gimme.
Napier may want to break this out in the first game, giving future opponents something to think about. Another aspect involves using the run game, using Montrell Johnson while defenses still key on Lagway.
Midfield
Nothing screams possibility like standing half a field away from paydirt. In this scenario, Lagway dips into his bag, unearthing a plethora of possibilities. At this juncture of the game, taking a vertical shot downfield. Defenses see Lagway, automatically think a draw or sweep. Therefore, perimeter defenders watch the backfield while receivers gain speed and begin to trace away from them.
Lagway drops the ball into the bucket, the receivers touch paint. On the other hand, depending on scenario, turning the freshmen loose in the open field also shakes the defense. The key to either is forcing the defense to make a concrete commitment to the run or pass. Either way, Lagway must read the play correctly. Quickly progressing progression will serve as the ultimate litmus test.
Right After Halftime
Regardless of the score at halftime, Napier sends the freshman out to take the first possession. Despite the tried-and-true axiom of " If you have two quarterbacks, you have none, " Lagway throwing a wrench into the defensive gameplan gains Florida an advantage.
No defensive coordinator would ever expect a starter to emerge from the locker just to sit for the first series or two. Equally important, gaining FBS reps during games supersedes any from practice.
With the speed and pace of the game, a baptism of fire will help Lagway in the future. Let him learn on the job. The only way to know success is to feel a bit of failure.
Put Games Away Early
With Florida's schedule being deemed the toughest in the country by multiple outlets including SI and 247Sports, garbage-time snaps might be the hardest to come by. However, if the Gators get a comfortable-second-half lead, expect to see Lagway on the field.
Final Analysis
DJ Lagway represents a beacon of hope for the program. Similarly, he stands as Billy Napier's potentially best chance to keep his job and build something lasting at Florida. Plus, seeing the freshman walk onto the field, could energize the team, depending on how he performs.
With a slow approach, not throwing too much at him, Lagway can slide into a niche role in the offense. Plus, if Mertz suffers an injury for any extensive amount of time, Lagway should fill his shoes in relief. The Florida Gators can plan for tomorrow by changing quarterback play today.