ESPN Projects Florida's Draft Picks
For the past five years, the Florida Gators football program has had a player selected in the First Round of the NFL Draft. Barring a draft-day shocker, that streak seems poised to come to an end this year.
According to ESPN’s most recent seven-round mock draft, a Gator isn’t expected to be selected until the fifth round. That would be the first time since 1993 that a player from Florida isn’t selected within the first four rounds.
While the Gators may not have a can't-miss prospect in this year’s draft, ESPN projects that five Florida products will be selected in the later rounds.
DL Cam Jackson, 5th Round, Pick 147 (San Francisco 49ers)
Throughout his two seasons at Florida, Jackson racked up 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Last season, he played in every regular season game, starting in 11 of them. He totaled 37 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The best game throughout Jackson’s career at Florida came back in 2023, when he was named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the week after finishing with six tackles and one pass breakup during Florida’s win over No.11 Tennessee.
After his Pro Day on March 27, Gators head coach Billy Napier expressed content with Jackson’s development throughout his time in Gainesville.
“We're really proud of him,” Napier said. “I think Cam made a huge step. I thought he played and used his length this year. The film speaks for itself. Interior player that I think really increased his pass-rush value.”
Before becoming a Gator, Jackson played at the University of Memphis for three seasons, where he was a Third-Team All-AAC selection in 2022. In his final season as a Tiger, Jackson finished with 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid praised Jackson’s athletic traits in his mock draft.
“He’s long and plays with extremely heavy hands and an ability to overwhelm single blockers at times," Reid said.
WR Chimere Dike, 5th Round, Pick 159 (Green Bay Packers)
Last season, Dike led Florida in receptions while finishing the season with a career-high 783 yards and two touchdowns
He was also a key special teams contributor, earning the second-highest return average (13.4 yards) in the SEC and finishing with the fifth-most total punt return yards (187) while serving as Florida’s primary punt returner.
Before transferring to Florida, he was Wisconsin’s leading receiver in 2022, finishing with 47 catches, 689 yards and six touchdowns. Throughout four seasons at Wisconsin, Dike caught 97 passes for 1,498 yards and nine touchdowns.
Former Gators starting quarterback Graham Mertz was also Dike’s quarterback at Wisconsin. At Florida’s Pro Day, Mertz didn’t hold back in support of his best friend.
“He's always been that dude. Some people don't watch the tape enough,” said Mertz. “It's all on tape. The speed's on tape. His knowledge of the game's on tape. He's physical. He can block."
At the 2025 NFL Combine, Dike ran the second-fastest time among all receivers (4.34). Reid explained that Dike has potential as a downfield threat at the next level.
“He catches with downfield focus and good toughness,” Reid said. "He’s more of a field-stretcher than a volume option, his talent for opening intermediate and deep windows could appeal to teams in need of speed."
LB Shemar James, 5th Round, Pick 175 (Seattle Seahawks)
James played in all 13 games last season, finishing second on the team in tackles (64) and picking up two sacks.
Throughout his time at Florida, the best game of his Gators career came during last season’s 27-16 upset win over No. 22 LSU this past season. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after making a career-high 11 tackles to go along with two sacks.
According to Reid, James’ athletic tools will help him be a capable special-teams contributor and backup linebacker in the NFL.
“He has some twitch in his movement and does a nice job of working past blocks” said Reid. “James is athletic in space and can play special teams”
WR Elijah Badger, 6th Round, Pick 214 (Los Angeles Chargers)
Last season, Badger led the Gators in receiving yards (806) and touchdowns (4), while catching 39 passes.
Badger arrived at Florida after spending four seasons at Arizona State, where caught 142 passes for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Nobody knows a player better than his position coach, and Gators wide receiver coach Billy Gonzalez went to bat for Badger during an interview at spring practices.
"He’s like the Energizer Bunny. He can just go,” said Gonzales. “He’s an attention-to-detail guy as well, and he has a desire to be great. I think he’s going to do a fantastic job.”
At the Combine, Badger ran a 4.43, the sixth-fastest time out of the 19 receivers who tested. When evaluating Badger’s skillset, Reid explained that he makes some of the toughest tasks look simple.
“The game comes naturally for him,” said Reid. He has above-average ball skills to track throws and win in tight spaces or pluck the ball from outside his frame.”
CB Jason Marshall Jr, 6th Round, Pick 215 (Las Vegas Raiders)
Throughout his time at Florida, the former five-star racked up 98 tackles, caught two interceptions, broke up 27 passes break-ups, and finished with 7.5 tackles-for-loss.
After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Marshall was limited to just seven games in 2024.
According to Napier, Marshall has bounced back well since tearing his labrum back in October.
“To be where he was at in his return,” said Napier. “I thought he did really well, and then certainly I thought today was a good step in the right direction to be able to do the position work.”
Despite expressing concerns about his willingness to get his nose dirty in run support, Reid’s analysis of Marshall’s coverage ability was generally positive.
“Outside cornerback with good size, athleticism and experience,” said Reid. “Marshall can disrupt the release from press and ride route turns to stay in position to defend the throw”
Other Notable Players
While they may not have been included in ESPN’s mock draft, a few other Gators have been mentioned in projections from other reputable sites. Interestingly enough, PFF expects offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to be the highest Gator drafted (Fourth Round) despite not appearing on ESPN’s mock draft at all.
According to NFL.com, defensive back Trikweze Bridges and running back Montrell Johnson are slated to go in the Seventh Round.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24, 2025, through Saturday, April 26, 2025