ESPN Says Florida’s Matchup Against Ole Miss Could Be A “Trap Game”
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After Florida’s hard-fought win over LSU last weekend, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Gators continue their string of late-season perseverance by upsetting Ole Miss this weekend.
Former NFL player and current ESPN host Randall Cobb explained that this weekend's game has the potential to be a “trap game” because of its timing and Florida’s recent success.
“It's difficult when you are coming off a bye and have a tough opponent like Florida, coming off a huge win,” Cobb said. “When I look at this game, I immediately think of DJ Lagway. He did a great job throwing the ball outside of the numbers. This could be a trap game.”
While Florida’s 5-5 record won't raise any eyebrows, they have provided some tough competition to teams like Georgia and Tennessee.
Against eighth-ranked Tennessee, Florida originally held a lead, ultimately falling to the Volunteers in overtime while displaying admirable resilience, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, Georgia (ranked second in the nation at the time), was losing to Florida at half, with the game being tied deep into the fourth quarter.
Gators fifth-year punter Jeremy Crawshaw explained that while he is aware of Ole Miss’ playoff hopes, his team's motivation to win the game will remain the same as it has in past weeks.
“This is an interesting week because Ole Miss is playing for a playing spot, and that would mean derailing them if we won,” Crawshaw said. "But we go into every week aiming to win, it will be the same next week and heading into the postseason.”
While Crawshaw acknowledged the circumstances surrounding the game, offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. bluntly explained that the team's focus remains internal, rather than considering outside factors.
“We don't really worry about spoiling, we are worried about ourselves and getting better every week,” George Jr. said.
Speaking of “trap games”, Ole Miss fell to 4-6 Kentucky back in September, proving that they are capable of slipping up against a less accomplished team.
Some impactful players on Ole Miss’ offense include quarterback Jaxson Dart (3,409 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 304 rushing yards), Miami-transfer running back Henry Parrish (678 yards, 10 touchdowns) and wide receiver Tre Harris (59 receptions, 987 yards and six touchdowns).
Ole Miss’ defense is led by linebackers Chris Paul Jr (72 tackles) and TJ Dottery (68 tackles), who lead the team in tackles. The Rebels’ top defensive back is Trey Amos, who leads the team with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Kickoff for Florida’s Senior Day is scheduled for noon, with coverage airing on ABC.