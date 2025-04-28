Family Of New Gators Transfer Responds to Tampering/Academics Rumors
While the Florida Gators celebrated their first spring portal addition in Brendan Bett, rumors from his former fanbase about the reasons for his departure spread throughout social media.
After spending last year sidelined due to academics, Bett entered the portal despite a strong spring with the Bears and expected playing time. Soon after, he committed to Florida, sparking rumors of ‘tampering’ and accusations that he did not take his schooling seriously.
However, Bett’s family did not take long putting these rumors to sleep.
Bett’s father, Quentez Thompson, added more on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning ‘the same trend starting’ as the reason Bett left Baylor. He also alleges that his son was offered 700k from one school, but turned it down for the relationships at Florida.
While in this era of college football tampering and lucrative contracts have become the norm, no NIL agreement between Florida and Bett has been reported.
Rumors aside, Bett Joins the Gators as a much-needed addition after the departure of D’antre Robinson to UNC. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt sophomore played 200 snaps as a true freshman, racking up 9 tackles, one sack and two deflections. His 62.9 PFF grade was the 4th best of all freshmen interior defensive tackles that year.
“He will make an impact day 1.” Thompson said about his son in another X post.
Now officially signed with the Gators, Bett will likely be given every opportunity to succeed on the field and in the classroom, hopefully continuing to kill any worries about academics.