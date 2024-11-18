Five Florida Gators on PFF’S NFL Draft Big Board
With just two games left in the college football regular season, a number of Florida Gators players have established themselves as NFL prospects leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to PFF’s lead NFL Draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema, the Florida Gators have five players that could be selected in the upcoming draft.
As the new wave of NFL prospects emerge, most of them will not have the extended NCAA eligibility that prospects were afforded immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. If a player began his collegiate career in 2021, he would only have an extra year of eligibility if he redshirted.
All but one Florida Gator player on the board is in their final year of NCAA eligibility
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT (No.104)
The sixth-year graduate transfer from San Diego State has been a valuable addition to Florida’s offensive line since arriving last spring. Crenshaw-Dickson spent five years as an Aztec, starting 35 games before making the jump to the SEC.
Since transferring to Florida, the 6-foot-7 and 322-pound offensive tackle has started nine games, earning the 11th-best pass-blocking grade among FBS players at his position. On two separate occasions, Crenshaw-Dickson has finished a game as the Gators' highest-rated offensive player, according to PFF.
Crenshaw-Dickson’s jaw-dropping measurables and versatility (has started games at left and right tackle) help justify his fourth-round grade. While most of his experience has come at right tackle, Crenshaw-Dickson has also started 17 games at left tackle throughout his collegiate career.
Jake Slaughter, OT (No.184)
While Slaughter native saw limited action throughout first two seasons in Gainesville, he established himself as one of the best centers in the nation last season. The Ocala native was PFF’s 14th ranked FBS center in 2023, finishing with a grade of 75.9 through 622 total snaps.
After impressing in his first season as a starter in 2023, Slaughter has picked up where he left off this season. As of last week, his 79.7 PFF offensive grade ranked first among all FBS centers.
The redshirt junior has started all ten games and currently leads the Gators offense in snaps. At 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Slaughter possesses the necessary size and productivity to make his way onto teams' draft boards.
Jason Marshall Jr. (No.194)
After joining the Gators as part of former head coach Dan Mullen’s final recruiting class, the former five-star has been around for all of the ups and downs of the Billy Napier era.
Previously ranked as the No.2 corner in the country, Marshall saw immediate playing time upon arriving at the University of Florida, starting in seven games as a true freshman. The Miami native has started 39 games as a Gator, tallying 98 tackles, 27 pass breakups and two interceptions throughout his collegiate career.
This season, Marshall started through the first seven games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during a game against Kentucky.
While his collegiate career may be a tad underwhelming for such a highly rated recruit, Marshall’s reliability and athletic traits will likely ensure that he hears his name called in the later rounds of the draft.
Graham Mertz (No.198)
Slotted just a few spots ahead of Marshall is former starting quarterback Graham Mertz. Last season, the graduate transfer set program records for completion percentage in a season (72.9%) and consecutive passes without an interception (239).
Through four years at Wisconsin, Mertz threw for 5,405 yards and 38 touchdowns. His first year as a Gator was clearly the best of his career, as he finished with career-highs in yards (2,903) and touchdowns (20) while throwing the fewest interceptions of his career (3).
Before suffering a season-ending knee injury, Mertz was on pace to break his own single-season completion percentage (77.2%) while throwing for 666 yards and five touchdowns up to that point.
Joey Slackman (No. 270)
After originally being recruited to the University of Pennsylvania as a wrestler, Slackman joined the football team while recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered during his freshman wrestling season. The decision ultimately paid dividends, Slackman was named the 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player Of The Year last season.
Last season, Slackman was named the third best interior defensive lineman in all of college football (first in FCS). The New York native finished with 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2023.
Since transferring to Florida, Slackman has seen immediate action, starting in Florida’s season opener against Miami. While being slowed by injuries throughout the season, the graduate transfer has seen action in just six games so far.
