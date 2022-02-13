Five Former Gators Set to Compete in Super Bowl LVI

There won't be a shortage of former Florida Gators football players in the Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday and plenty of spectators will have a variety of rooting interests. For some, the Florida Gators participating in the contest will be ones to watch and cheer for as they seek to accomplish something that becomes everyone's goal prior to the season - to win a Super Bowl.

Florida has been represented in the big game over the past 20 years. This year, five former Florida football players will be competing, including a rookie special teams player in kicker Evan McPherson. McPherson was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been a hero for the team in the postseason, going 12-of-12 on field goal attempts including game-winners in the AFC Divisional and Conference rounds.

That marks the second year in a row a rookie special teamer from Florida (Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs) is competing in the Super Bowl.

Along with McPherson, Florida fans will survey four other former Gators, including two more on the Bengals in third-year tackle Fred Johnson and sixth-year cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.

Competing against them on Sunday are the Los Angeles Rams who have two players from Florida: Second-year receiver Van Jefferson and fourth-year receiver/return specialist Brandon Powell. If the Rams win the Super Bowl, they'll be the first team from L.A. to do so since 1984.

Jefferson has been one of the top receivers for the Rams this season, particularly since Robert Woods was lost for the year due to injury. He will be one to watch as the game moves forward.

Florida will look to continue placing players in the Super Bowl on a yearly basis, and this year they're guaranteed to watch a former player win the big game.

