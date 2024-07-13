Gators Legend Tim Tebow Competing in EA CFB25 Gameday Showcase
EA Sports is set to release College Football 25 next week after taking a decade off from developing college football games.
And to build the hype around the game even more than they already have, EA set up a head-to-head showcase for celebrities to participate in for this upcoming weekend (July 13-14).
The showcase is headlined by Michigan’s Donovan Edwards, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders and Los Angeles Laker Lebron James among other competitors.
However, the most important person involved in the showcase this weekend for Florida fans will be Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow.
Although it is no surprise that EA asked one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play college football.
For those that loved playing the NCAA Football games when they were younger, you might remember that Tebow was the cover athlete for NCAA Football 11 back when it was released in 2010.
This previous connection probably made it a little bit easier to get Tebow to participate in the event if he needed any convincing at all.
Now, as previously mentioned, there are many other stars that will be gaming. Due to that, EA broke the day into time slots for each head-to-head matchup.
The time slot Tebow will be playing in is the 8 pm - 10 pm ET slot on day one, EA Sports announced.
As for his opponent, it is none other than former Virginia Tech Hokie quarterback Michael Vick.
In this head-to-head matchup between Vick and Tebow, both will be using their alma mater as their team of choice.
If you want to watch the Gameday Showcase, EA Sports College will be streaming it on Twitch.tv beginning at 1 PM ET on Saturday, July 13.
There should be some great games to watch on the first day with Michael Vick and Tim Tebow being a great spectacle to end it off with.